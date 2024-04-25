Paragon Theaters Launches New Diamond Rewards Loyalty Membership Program
Paragon Theaters launches new Diamond Rewards Loyalty Membership Program. This program seeks to reward Paragon's most loyal movie-watching guests with more free tickets faster than ever before. Guests can also enjoy newly rolling out enhanced membership benefits as well.
Deerfield Beach, FL, April 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Paragon Theaters’ all new, free Diamond Rewards "Fast" loyalty program.
provides new members with a free movie ticket and free popcorn just for signing up! The free perks are activated after the member's first purchase.
The enhanced Diamond Rewards program is designed to reward guests faster than any competing theaters by earning one (1) point for every ticket purchase, and an additional five (5) points for any concession purchases. Paragon’s loyalty members earn an additional free movie ticket after accumulating just 20 points, which typically can be earned in just four visits. In addition, there are no limits to the number of free tickets a member can earn in a calendar year.
"We are extremely excited to present a program that easily rewards customer loyalty," said Mike Whalen, Co-CEO. "We have created unique environments in all of our locations that include special amenities such as enhanced Food and Beverage offerings, our Lux Box Dine-in concept, and our one of a kind Axis 15 Extreme theaters featuring mega sized screens complete with Laser 4k projection and Dolby Atmos sound.”
For more information about Paragon Theaters amenities and details on their new Diamond Rewards program, visit: www.paragontheaters.com.
About Paragon Theaters
Paragon Theaters was founded in 2009 by Michael Whalen and Michael Wilson, former executives at Muvico Theaters. Paragon Theaters is passionate about its customer experience and focuses on innovation in amenities and enhanced service. Paragon's ground-breaking concepts such as Lux Box VIP Dine-In Seating and Axis15 Extreme tilted screens are featured in every Paragon location and are just a few examples of the company's unique offerings. Guests can experience the most optimal way to see a movie in Paragon’s Axis15 Extreme auditoriums - featuring a 15-degree tilted screen complete with 4k Laser Projection and Dolby Atmos immersive sound. Couple that with Paragon’s patented private enclave of VIP Lux Box Dine-In reclining seats, featuring heated seats and swing out table tops; guests can order menu items from our kitchen and full bar by simply scanning a QR code. The guest experience is further rewarded with Paragon’s acclaimed Diamond Rewards loyalty program, where members earn rewards faster and more frequently than most competitor programs. In addition to movie theaters, Paragon operates a unique bar and restaurant concept called The Agency Bar & Social, at the Fenton location in Cary, NC where guests indulge in a full menu of handcrafted eats and drinks local to the area, along with an extensive selection of beers and wine to compliment guests’ visits to the theater. Paragon Theaters currently operates four locations - three in Florida and one in North Carolina, and it is currently positioned to double the size of the company by 2025, including a location currently under construction in Falls Church, VA. Paragon Theaters is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Fl. Visit www.paragontheaters.com for showtimes, tickets and more.
Jared Comess
305-409-7948
www.paragontheaters.com
