Duckling Rescue at Lewis Memorial Christian Village: a Community of Christian Horizons
Lewis Memorial Christian Village Associates Rescue Baby Ducks from Storm Sewer.
springfield, IL, April 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Associates at Lewis Memorial Christian Village sprang into action to rescue a group of stranded baby ducks from a storm sewer near the community premises. Moved by the plight of the helpless animals, the team worked with care and precision, safely retrieving each duckling. Once rescued, the ducklings were reunited with their mother.
"Our team is dedicated to providing exceptional care for our residents and extending kindness to all creatures in need," said Angie Pillman of Lewis Memorial Christian Village.
Lewis Memorial Christian Village, a community of Christian Horizons, remains dedicated to making a positive impact, fostering a culture of care and kindness for all living beings.
For more information, visit https://christianhorizonsliving.org/lewis-memorial-christian-village/.
About Lewis Memorial Christian Village
Lewis Memorial Christian Village is a senior living community offering Life Plan options that allow residents to age in place as needs change.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Angie Pillman
Lewis Memorial Christian Village
Phone: 314-330-8481
Email: apillman@chliving.org
