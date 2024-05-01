P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Welcomes its Newest Women of Empowerment Members
Manhasset, NY, May 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to introduce their newest Women of Empowerment members who have been honored for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed.
About The New Women of Empowerment Members
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) announces its newest Women of Empowerment members who are now recognized members of P.O.W.E.R.:
Aakhut AlegnA KoRe--Spirituality
Alice Kay Locklear--Education
Amanda Hower--Government
Amanda K. Woltmann--Insurance
Amy Kessler Lynch--Pet Care
Ana Gabrea--Real Estate
Angelica Arambula--Education
Angelique Ahmad--Real Estate
April J. Struss--Esthetics
Beatrice Benaros--Real Estate
Beatrice M. Barkin--Fine Art
Brenda Russell--Music
Brenda L. Joyce--Education
Candace E. Holland--Massage Therapy
Candice A. Osterfeld Ottobre--Education
Carol Henning-Franczyk, MSW, MBA--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Carol Horsley--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Cassandra Alston Townsley--Community
Christie A. Haston--Banking/Mortgage
Christine P. White--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Christy Clark Estes--Education
Colleen Kelly--Travel
Crystalyn Shane--Retail Industry
Cynthia J. Pattison--Social Services
Darya V. Oborina--Law/Legal Services
Debara A. Jenkins- Blackwell--Spirituality
Deborah Cassidy--Cleaning Service
Dene Ross--Creative Art
Donna T. Gingery--Education
Elisa Valentino--Life Coaching
Elizabeth U.E. Roberts--Healthcare
Emily Kidwell Ramey--Insurance
Fallon E. Eichler Helm--Beauty/Cosmetics
Heather A. Honas--Education
Heidi Zorian--Nutrition/Wellness
Jacinta Z. Henry--Education
Jacqueline L. Pennington--Healthcare
Janet Watson--Automotive
Jean E. Perry--Real Estate
Jennifer J. Eastman--Massage Therapy
Jennifer L. Hermon--Mental Health Care
Jennifer Marie Pipal--Automotive
Jessica Guy--Personal Services
Jessica A. Noyola Clark--Education
Jessica Y. Myers-Spradley--Health Services
Jill Ravitz--Automotive
Joan Nichole Rose--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Julie Becker--Real Estate
Kaleigh Marie McKenzie--Financial Services
Kay Phillips--Coaching
Kim K. Chappell--Coaching
LaToya F. Campbell--Education
Lee Hewttle--Pet Care
Leslie Robinson--Beauty/Cosmetics
Leslie M. Sessley--Mental Health Care
Liana Selmonsky--Beauty/Cosmetics
Lillian Elizabeth Cauldwell--Journalism
Linda PurcellTaylor--Consulting
Linda S. Encinas-Fulgham--Mental Health Care
Linzi Sindelar--Consumer Products / Services
Lisa Ingalls--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Lorie Howard--Health/Fitness
Lou Blarnette--Beauty/Cosmetics
Maggie Diamond--Real Estate
MarÃa Viola SÃ¡nchez--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Margaret L. Rutter--Healthcare
Maria E. Escalante--Cleaning Service
Maria W. Kennedy--Banking/Mortgage
Marion Vernette Moore--Theater/ performing arts
Marisa Gillman-Denton--Real Estate
Maureen T. Carpenter--Healthcare
McKenzie Zimmer--Real Estate
Michelerenee Ross--Alternative Medicine
Michelle OIinka Cartwright-Evans--Travel
N. Lael Telfeyan--Mental Health Care
Nadine M. Grigsby--Ministry
Nickie V. Smith--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Nicole Brogan--Healthcare
Nora Oliver--Coaching
Pamela Poli DiSarro--Interior Design
Parissa Eliassian--Real Estate
Regina D. O'Malley--Education
Rosemary Fordjour--Mental Health Care
Roshanna L. Davis--Government
Roxie Diane Bosier--Healthcare
Sanela Dila--Beauty/Cosmetics
Sharon Ellis--Education
Sheila A. Stearos--Home Healthcare
Shirley S. Moran--Food/Beverages
Staci Mitchell--Financial Services
Stephanie Wilson--Healthcare
Susan Huemmer-Donaldson--Hospitality
Suzanne Montesano--Medical Billing and Coding
Tammy Roberts--Real Estate
Tammy A. Beaton--Beauty/Cosmetics
Tamron Hall--Journalism
Tara N. Murphy-Eduoazin--Healthcare
Tara R. Duve--Retail Industry
Terran T. Mitchell--Education
Tiara A.M. Seymour--Government
Tramisha Wilson--Life Coaching
Valarie L. Bestor--Education
Wafa K. Mousa--Real Estate
Yolanda A. Lewis-Ragland--Healthcare
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R is a website as well as a digital and print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. For more information, visit www.powerwoe.com.
Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
