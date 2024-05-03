The Creators of NordVPN Launches NordStellar, a New Threat Exposure Management Platform for Businesses

Leading cybersecurity company Nord Security introduces NordStellar, a threat exposure management platform for businesses. Created by developers of market-leading VPN solution NordVPN, the enterprise cyber threat exposure management platform helps businesses detect and respond to cyber threats, secure data access, safeguard accounts, prevent fraud, and reduce the risk of ransomware attacks.