Author Daney Story's New Audiobook, "Claws: Virus Age," is a Captivating Science Fiction Tale of a Man Who Has Become a Dangerous Monster Consumed by His Need for Revenge

Recent audiobook release “Claws: Virus Age” from Audiobook Network author Daney Story centers around Raz, a young man whose childhood was plagued by an abusive father that terrorized both him and his mother. Just as he graduates college, Raz is suddenly kidnapped and transformed into a monster through science, and soon has all of New York City terrified as he seeks vengeance against his father.