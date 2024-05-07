Author Daney Story's New Audiobook, "Claws: Virus Age," is a Captivating Science Fiction Tale of a Man Who Has Become a Dangerous Monster Consumed by His Need for Revenge
Recent audiobook release “Claws: Virus Age” from Audiobook Network author Daney Story centers around Raz, a young man whose childhood was plagued by an abusive father that terrorized both him and his mother. Just as he graduates college, Raz is suddenly kidnapped and transformed into a monster through science, and soon has all of New York City terrified as he seeks vengeance against his father.
Midway, GA, May 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Daney Story, a native of New York, has completed her new audiobook, “Claws: Virus Age”: a gripping science fiction thriller that centers around a young man who is transformed into a lethal monster against his will, and decides to use his new abilities to exact revenge upon his father for his years of abuse and viciousness.
Daney shares, “Raz is born to Konnor and Kate McAllister. At first, things are normal until Konnor begins acting cruel and careless to Raz by forcing him to work at his casino at just the age of three. Kate, fed up with Konno’s cruelty, secretly moves away to New York. After graduating and getting prepared for college, Raz is kidnapped by an evil rogue scientist and transformed into a monster of fate and destiny. Now he is the ruler of New York and the rest of America, and only one thing is on his mind: his father’s death. Will he murder his father out of pure hatred, or will he be the bigger monster in this epic tale?”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Daney Story’s new audiobook is an enthralling ride that will leave listeners on the edge of their seats as Raz struggles to hold onto his humanity and his moral compass as his new killer instincts fight to take over. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Daney weaves an unforgettable experience that will challenge listeners every step of the way, asking them to consider what it truly takes to mold a man into a monster.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Claws: Virus Age” by Daney Story through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
