Theresa Tremmel-Anderson Chosen as a Woman of the Month for April 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Milwaukee, WI, May 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Theresa Tremmel-Anderson of Ixonia, Wisconsin, has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for April 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of trucking.
About Theresa Tremmel-Anderson
Theresa Tremmel-Anderson is the owner of Tremmel-Anderson Trucking located in Sussex, Wisconsin. The company offers a comprehensive range of trucking services for jobs such as shipping, heavy excavating, broken concrete hauling, broken asphalt hauling, aggregate & tonnage hauling, paving, demolition, snow removal, and milling/grinding.
Tremmel-Anderson was born and raised in the trucking industry by her parents who established the business in Sussex, Wisconsin in 1968. She has owned and operated the business for over 30 years. “I went into business with my mother at 16 years old. She changed her company name to Bonnie Tremmel & Daughter. At 19, I decided to buy my mother out and become the sole owner. That is when Theresa Tremmel Trucking was born. In 2001, we became Tremmel-Anderson Trucking. My daughter has always shown interest in the business, and she became my partner when she turned 18,” said Tremmel-Anderson.
Through the years, Tremmel-Anderson has developed an expanded network of other dependable truck brokers, which gives her access to more than 100 plus trucks when combined with her own fleet. She credits her success to being a strong leader and her commitment to those she works with. Tremmel-Anderson is well respected throughout the industry, by both truck owners & prime contractors alike.
As a woman of strong faith, Tremmel-Anderson makes many of her truckers part of her extended family and instills a good work ethic. “I work hard to make sure that every situation can be as positive as possible. Accountability & discipline as well as a structured workplace make a great balance between truckers & customers,” said Tremmel-Anderson.
Theresa is actively involved in the community and has worked with the DOT to design and improve the state-used CRCS. In addition, she has mentored many minority companies and is a member of NAMC.
For more information, visit: www.tremmel-andersontrucking.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
