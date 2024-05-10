Author Paul Solari's New Audiobook, "Pablo the Shrimp," is a Powerful Fable Based on True Events About a Fisherman and a Shrimp
Recent audiobook release “Pablo the Shrimp” from Audiobook Network author Paul Solari is an engaging children’s audiobook that follows the evocative story of a shrimp named Pablo and a fisherman.
Sarasota, FL, May 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Paul Solari, who lives in Sarasota, Florida, has completed his new audiobook, “Pablo the Shrimp”: a compelling children’s audiobook that invites young listeners to dive into the ocean with Pablo as he fights to escape the fisherman.
Published by Audiobook Network, author Paul Solari’s new audiobook is a thrilling adventure that takes listeners into the mind of a shrimp.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Pablo the Shrimp” by Paul Solari through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
