AMD EPYC 9004 Series Processor-Based Servers Delivered Better Redis Performance and Used Less Power Than Competing Solutions in Tests
In Principled Technologies (PT) testing, three AMD EPYC processor-based two-processor solutions outshined comparable Intel Xeon Scalable processor-based solutions by handling more Redis workload transactions and requests while consuming less power.
Durham, NC, May 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Data-intensive workloads need plenty of computing power to deliver strong performance. PT recently completed a study of three comparisons between AMD EPYC 9004 series processor-based servers and Intel Xeon Scalable processor-based solutions. In each comparison, the servers with AMD EPYC processors delivered stronger Redis workload performance and consumed less power. When PT compiled those results, the AMD EPYC processor-backed servers delivered up to two times the performance per watt of the Intel Xeon processor-based servers.
When considering processors for servers, the PT report notes that “[a] faster processor could enable data-intensive workloads to handle large volumes of data with low latency for responsive caching, session storage, or real-time analytics/AI workload performance. CPU power consumption plays a significant factor as well due to rising data center power costs.” In the report, PT explains how the AMD EPYC processor-based servers demonstrated these advantages in testing.
To read the PT report and learn more about the AMD EPYC processors, visit https://facts.pt/u5sWIvB.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
Contact
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
https://www.principledtechnologies.com
