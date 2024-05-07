eyko Layers on Additional AI Capabilities with the AI Assistant
eyko, a next-generation data and analytics platform for business users announces it has added an additional artificial intelligence assistant using natural language processing. eyko’s new AI Assistant surfaces trends, patterns, anomalies, and gets answers across all data sources.
Dallas, TX, May 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- eyko announces at the Blueprint 4D Conference in Dallas, Texas.
