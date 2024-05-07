Novugen Launches Pazopanib Tablets, 200mg, in the U.S. Following ANDA Approval by USFDA

Novugen has launched Pazopanib tablets, 200mg, in the U.S. after receiving ANDA approval from USFDA on April 23, 2024. This significant milestone demonstrates Novugen's continued growth in the U.S. pharmaceutical market with a complex anticancer drug, the generic equivalent of Votrient, used to treat advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and advanced soft tissue sarcoma (STS).