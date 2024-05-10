AMCI PLC Module Selection Assistance
Terryville, CT, May 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AMCI is now a part of ProposalWorks Proposal Builder.
Rockwell Automation's ProposalWorks is a software tool that simplifies the creation of project proposals for automated solutions. It offers pre-configured templates, enabling you to quickly generate proposals tailored to the projects needs. This streamlined process saves time and ensures accuracy in project planning.
AMCI's PLC Module Selection Assistance is a new feature on ProsposalWorks with 30 different module configurations to help you find the right solution for your project! You can find AMCI modules in the Technology Partners section or use the search bar to find the exact module you are looking for.
About Advanced Micro Controls Inc.
Founded in 1985, Advanced Micro Controls Inc (AMCI) is a leading U.S. based manufacturer with global presence. AMCI industrial control products improve PLC-based automation systems with specialized position sensing and motion control technology that simplifies automation and adds reliability to manufacturing processes. AMCI designs and manufactures all of their products, enabling superior quality and innovation. The company provides 24/7 technical support staff, ready to answer questions about installation, configuration and operation of all AMCI products.
Contact
AMCIContact
Hannah Zimbouski
860-585-1254
www.amci.com
20 Gear Drive
Plymouth Industrial Park
Terryville, CT 06786 USA
