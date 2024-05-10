The First National Summit to End Stigma Around Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders: June 24-26, 2024

Taking place at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah, this three-day event will focus on research, program initiatives, metrics, policies and case studies that address stigma in rural communities, children, youth and families, the media and news, the criminal justice system, faith-based communities, the workplace, marginalized communities, and underserved populations.