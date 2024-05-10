The First National Summit to End Stigma Around Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders: June 24-26, 2024
Taking place at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah, this three-day event will focus on research, program initiatives, metrics, policies and case studies that address stigma in rural communities, children, youth and families, the media and news, the criminal justice system, faith-based communities, the workplace, marginalized communities, and underserved populations.
Salt Lake City, UT, May 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The first ever National Summit to End Stigma and will include over 200 mental health and substance use disorder professionals, researchers, advocates fighting for change, people with lived experience, and service providers with proven efficacy in the field.
The summit is produced by Stop Stigma Together, a Grand Challenge initiative of the Huntsman Mental Health Institute.
Stigma surrounding mental health and substance use disorders is the most common barrier blocking people from getting care. The mission of Stop Stigma Together is to unite the passion, drive, and expertise of partners across the USA into powerful strategic actions that end the stigma around mental health and substance use disorders.
To date over 300 organizations are working together in this growing national movement that is open to all organizations dedicated to stopping stigma. Participants will learn from case studies in a wide variety of settings from clinical to grass roots, including rural, workplace, children/youth/family, entertainment media, and journalism efforts. The summit will provide an inside look at the development of the Ad Council’s latest PSAs that can be found at LoveYourMindToday.org, and showcase research currently being conducted.
The event is open to the public and registration can be found here.
Leadership Partners include:
The Ad Council
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
American Psychiatric Association
American Psychiatric Association
American Psychological Association
Black Psychiatrists of America
The Carter Center
David Eccles School of Business
Human Rights Campaign
Huntsman Mental Health Foundation
Huntsman Mental Health Institute
Jed Foundation
The Kennedy Forum
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)
National Eating Disorders Association
National Institutes of Health/National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIH/NIDA)
One Mind
Rural Behavioral Health Institute
Shatterproof
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)
Shatterproof
“This event is a unique opportunity to come together as a community dedicated to stopping mental health stigma. Being together in the same room for these diverse and exciting sessions will allow us to cross-pollinate ideas, jumpstart projects, and impact American society in unprecedented ways. As we coordinate our many efforts toward stigma reduction, we are far more powerful than when we work alone.”
- Glen Kreiner
L.S. Skaggs Presidential Endowed Chair in Business Ethics, Univ. of Utah and leadership volunteer for Stop Stigma Together.
“I come from a family that was torn apart by serious mental health challenges and deeply appreciate the opportunity to lead Stop Stigma Together. We are already reaching millions of Americans through this effort. Through our policy action network we will have the chance to impact legislation at the local, state and federal levels in addition to policies in the workplace and other places Americans gather. Soon all US citizens will hear the same message from every direction, ‘Mental health is health.’”
- Seth Kahan
CEO, Performance Development Group
The summit is produced by Stop Stigma Together, a Grand Challenge initiative of the Huntsman Mental Health Institute.
Stigma surrounding mental health and substance use disorders is the most common barrier blocking people from getting care. The mission of Stop Stigma Together is to unite the passion, drive, and expertise of partners across the USA into powerful strategic actions that end the stigma around mental health and substance use disorders.
To date over 300 organizations are working together in this growing national movement that is open to all organizations dedicated to stopping stigma. Participants will learn from case studies in a wide variety of settings from clinical to grass roots, including rural, workplace, children/youth/family, entertainment media, and journalism efforts. The summit will provide an inside look at the development of the Ad Council’s latest PSAs that can be found at LoveYourMindToday.org, and showcase research currently being conducted.
The event is open to the public and registration can be found here.
Leadership Partners include:
The Ad Council
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
American Psychiatric Association
American Psychiatric Association
American Psychological Association
Black Psychiatrists of America
The Carter Center
David Eccles School of Business
Human Rights Campaign
Huntsman Mental Health Foundation
Huntsman Mental Health Institute
Jed Foundation
The Kennedy Forum
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)
National Eating Disorders Association
National Institutes of Health/National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIH/NIDA)
One Mind
Rural Behavioral Health Institute
Shatterproof
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)
Shatterproof
“This event is a unique opportunity to come together as a community dedicated to stopping mental health stigma. Being together in the same room for these diverse and exciting sessions will allow us to cross-pollinate ideas, jumpstart projects, and impact American society in unprecedented ways. As we coordinate our many efforts toward stigma reduction, we are far more powerful than when we work alone.”
- Glen Kreiner
L.S. Skaggs Presidential Endowed Chair in Business Ethics, Univ. of Utah and leadership volunteer for Stop Stigma Together.
“I come from a family that was torn apart by serious mental health challenges and deeply appreciate the opportunity to lead Stop Stigma Together. We are already reaching millions of Americans through this effort. Through our policy action network we will have the chance to impact legislation at the local, state and federal levels in addition to policies in the workplace and other places Americans gather. Soon all US citizens will hear the same message from every direction, ‘Mental health is health.’”
- Seth Kahan
CEO, Performance Development Group
Contact
Visionary LeadershipContact
Seth Kahan
301-229-2221
http://www.visionaryleadership.com
Seth Kahan
301-229-2221
http://www.visionaryleadership.com
Categories