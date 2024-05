The First National Summit to End Stigma Around Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders: June 24-26, 2024

Salt Lake City, UT, May 10, 2024 --( PR.com )-- The first ever National Summit to End Stigma and will include over 200 mental health and substance use disorder professionals, researchers, advocates fighting for change, people with lived experience, and service providers with proven efficacy in the field.The summit is produced by Stop Stigma Together, a Grand Challenge initiative of the Huntsman Mental Health Institute Stigma surrounding mental health and substance use disorders is the most common barrier blocking people from getting care. The mission of Stop Stigma Together is to unite the passion, drive, and expertise of partners across the USA into powerful strategic actions that end the stigma around mental health and substance use disorders.To date over 300 organizations are working together in this growing national movement that is open to all organizations dedicated to stopping stigma. Participants will learn from case studies in a wide variety of settings from clinical to grass roots, including rural, workplace, children/youth/family, entertainment media, and journalism efforts. The summit will provide an inside look at the development of the Ad Council’s latest PSAs that can be found at LoveYourMindToday.org, and showcase research currently being conducted.The event is open to the public and registration can be found here Leadership Partners include:The Ad CouncilAmerican Foundation for Suicide PreventionAmerican Psychiatric AssociationAmerican Psychiatric AssociationAmerican Psychological AssociationBlack Psychiatrists of AmericaThe Carter CenterDavid Eccles School of BusinessHuman Rights CampaignHuntsman Mental Health FoundationHuntsman Mental Health InstituteJed FoundationThe Kennedy ForumNational Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)National Eating Disorders AssociationNational Institutes of Health/National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIH/NIDA)One MindRural Behavioral Health InstituteShatterproofSubstance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)Shatterproof“This event is a unique opportunity to come together as a community dedicated to stopping mental health stigma. Being together in the same room for these diverse and exciting sessions will allow us to cross-pollinate ideas, jumpstart projects, and impact American society in unprecedented ways. As we coordinate our many efforts toward stigma reduction, we are far more powerful than when we work alone.”- Glen KreinerL.S. Skaggs Presidential Endowed Chair in Business Ethics, Univ. of Utah and leadership volunteer for Stop Stigma Together.“I come from a family that was torn apart by serious mental health challenges and deeply appreciate the opportunity to lead Stop Stigma Together. We are already reaching millions of Americans through this effort. Through our policy action network we will have the chance to impact legislation at the local, state and federal levels in addition to policies in the workplace and other places Americans gather. Soon all US citizens will hear the same message from every direction, ‘Mental health is health.’”- Seth KahanCEO, Performance Development Group