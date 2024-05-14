Odin AI and Automation Anywhere Revolutionize Customer Support with Gen AI Implementation

Odin AI, a generative AI solution, enables global RPA leader Automation Anywhere to automate 100% of customer support tickets with a 10x increase in productivity. Odin integrates seamlessly, uses NLP for conversations, and learns to improve responses. Automation Anywhere leverages customer data to improve support and product development. Overall, Odin strengthens brand loyalty and is adaptable across industries.