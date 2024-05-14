Grand Opening of the Mail Center Tulsa
Tulsa, OK, May 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- It’s their Grand Opening and The Mail Center in Tulsa is celebrating by welcoming all of the community to join them and City Council woman Laura Bellis in their ribbon ceremony. Come and enjoy free giveaways, family street games, a free raffle of signed NFL gear and discounts on some of their great merchandise and services. They will be cutting the ribbon to their doors at 11am sharp. They also will have a live DJ from Arizona on site and kids games and free water to keep you cool as well as many giveaways and some Super Bowl champion signed Gear by KC Chiefs. They also have a surprise entertainment performance from one of the local marching groups.
Please join The Mail Center Tulsa on that date to experience the fun and participate with the following:
· KIPP Marching Band-10am
· Kids Games and Raffle-Every hour on the hour and giveaways to the first 200
· from 10am-2pm
About The Mail Center-Tulsa - The Mail Center located at 430 S Yale Ave in Tulsa, OK is the go-to resource for packing, shipping, and business service needs of the residents and businesses of Tulsa, OK. Our team of dedicated, professionally trained experts understands the meaning of Super-Star Customer Care—we focus on saving you Some and money by ensuring you get the right products and services at the right price—in a single, quick visit. We are the first “All in one stop shop” Service location in Oklahoma. We look forward to having you join us at our Grand Opening!
Please join The Mail Center Tulsa on that date to experience the fun and participate with the following:
· KIPP Marching Band-10am
· Kids Games and Raffle-Every hour on the hour and giveaways to the first 200
· from 10am-2pm
About The Mail Center-Tulsa - The Mail Center located at 430 S Yale Ave in Tulsa, OK is the go-to resource for packing, shipping, and business service needs of the residents and businesses of Tulsa, OK. Our team of dedicated, professionally trained experts understands the meaning of Super-Star Customer Care—we focus on saving you Some and money by ensuring you get the right products and services at the right price—in a single, quick visit. We are the first “All in one stop shop” Service location in Oklahoma. We look forward to having you join us at our Grand Opening!
Contact
The Mail Center-TulsaContact
Jamesha Ross
539-399-7010
www.themailcentertulsa.com
Jamesha Ross
539-399-7010
www.themailcentertulsa.com
Categories