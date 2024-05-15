Spencer Savings Bank Welcomes New SVP, Director of Retail Sales/Service
Spencer Savings Bank is pleased to welcome MaryRose Genovese as Senior Vice President and Director of Retail Sales/Service. MaryRose will be responsible for leading the Retail Financial Center Network and Customer Service Center. She is a strong leader who is focused on providing a superior client experience as well as developing passionate talent within her team.
Elmwood Park, NJ, May 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Spencer Savings Bank is pleased to welcome MaryRose Genovese as Senior Vice President and Director of Retail Sales/Service. In her new role, Genovese will focus on consumer and small business growth across the bank’s New Jersey markets. She will lead the Retail Financial Center Network and Customer Service Center.
Genovese is a seasoned bank executive with over 25 years of banking industry experience. She has held a variety of senior leadership roles at both large regional banks and community banks throughout New Jersey. She has a strong track record of optimizing market performance through comprehensive market and talent strategies.
“We are excited to have MaryRose join our Spencer team,” stated George Celentano, Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Officer. “Her strong talents and extensive experience in the industry will help us continue to serve our community with excellence – building strong partnerships and providing a top-notch customer experience every single time.”
Known for her visionary leadership, Genovese has received numerous awards and recognitions throughout her career. She is a strong leader who is focused on providing a superior client experience as well as developing passionate talent within her team. When not at work, Genovese dedicates her time to helping others in her community, holding a variety of leadership positions at charitable nonprofit organizations in New Jersey.
About Spencer Savings Bank:
Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 100 years. The bank has about $4 billion in total assets and operates 27 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.
