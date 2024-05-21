Author Moses Macias's New Audiobook, "Always with Me," is a Powerful True Story of How the Author Found Comfort in God Through a Lifetime of Struggles and Illness

Recent audiobook release “Always With Me” from Audiobook Network author Moses Macias is a captivating and honest memoir that chronicles the author’s struggles throughout his life while growing up disabled, such as bullying, depression, suicide, medical and sexual abuse, and how he managed to find strength and healing through his faith and relationship with the Lord.