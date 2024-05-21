Author Moses Macias's New Audiobook, "Always with Me," is a Powerful True Story of How the Author Found Comfort in God Through a Lifetime of Struggles and Illness
Recent audiobook release “Always With Me” from Audiobook Network author Moses Macias is a captivating and honest memoir that chronicles the author’s struggles throughout his life while growing up disabled, such as bullying, depression, suicide, medical and sexual abuse, and how he managed to find strength and healing through his faith and relationship with the Lord.
Mendota, CA, May 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Moses Macias has completed his new audiobook, “Always With Me”: a powerful and heartfelt memoir that details the struggles the author faced during his life due to his medical conditions and how, despite it all, he managed to find comfort in God and eventually surrendered his life to Jesus Christ.
In “Always With Me,” author Moses Macias details how, after being born with spina bifida and cleft lip as a child, he was forced to endure dozens of surgeries throughout his life. Often on the verge of death, Moses had to fight for his life due to the two severe disorders he was born with. As he grew up, the author had to deal with hardship that comes with being born disabled. He would struggle with depression, drug addictions, suicide, sexual abuse, medical abuse, and the physical pain that comes with surgeries.
Published by Audiobook Network, author Moses Macias’s new audiobook will take listeners on a powerful journey as they witness the author’s strength through countless trials and traumatic events that left him confused, lost, and seeking answers to his suffering. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, Macias weaves a poignant and intimate self-portrait in the hopes of inspiring others who may be facing similar challenges through life to seek out the Lord in times of trouble, so that he may help them through whatever they may be facing.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Always With Me” by Moses Macias through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
