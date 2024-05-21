BAE Systems Honors Howell with a "Partner 2 Win" Gold Tier Award
Fort Worth, TX, May 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Today, Howell Instruments (DBA Howell Aerospace and Defense) announced it received a BAE Systems "Partner 2 Win" Gold Tier Award. Howell Aerospace was selected from a pool of suppliers that delivered exceptional performance and contributions to supply chain success for BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems sector in 2023.
"At Howell, we uphold the values of Safety, Efficiency, and Performance as our guiding principles. We are dedicated to consistently delivering top-quality products on schedule, and we are truly honored to be recognized with this award," expressed Josh Prieur, vice president of Business Development.
BAE Systems’ Partner 2 Win program is designed to achieve operational excellence and eliminate defects in its supply chain by raising the bar of performance expectations to meet the demands of current and future customers. As part of the program, BAE Systems meets regularly with its suppliers to transfer best practices to ensure that the components and materials that compose its products meet the highest quality standards.
“The development and manufacturing of BAE Systems’ cutting-edge technology is only possible thanks to our best-in-class supply partners,” said Ray Brousseau, vice president of Operations, Electronic Systems. “We thank our top suppliers for their support in helping us meet our customers’ needs.”
About BAE Systems
The Electronic Systems sector of BAE Systems is part of a global defense, aerospace, and security company. We deliver products and services for air, land, sea, and space, as well as advanced electronics, intelligence, security, and IT solutions and support services. Our dedication shows in everything we design, produce, and deliver— to protect those who protect us in a high-performance, innovative culture. We push the limits of possibility to provide a critical advantage to our customers where it counts.
About Howell
Howell Aerospace is a privately-owned aerospace engineering and manufacturing company. Our core values of Safety, Efficiency, and Performance guide our efforts as we provide sophisticated yet user-friendly products to support Air Power. With offices and representatives worldwide, our mission is to conceive and develop products that enhance flight safety and operational efficiency. As aviation progresses into the next era of flight, our vision is to set the industry standard for gas turbine data acquisition, diagnostics, and prognostics.
Sylvannah Lang
817-336-5811
