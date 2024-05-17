1st Annual Kleberg County Veterans Resource Fair to be Held at JK Northway Expo Center

The Planning Committee for the Kleberg County Veterans Resource Fair is proud to announce the inaugural Kleberg County Veterans Resource Fair, scheduled to take place on May 22, 2024, at the JK Northway Expo Center. This groundbreaking event, sponsored by Celanese Bishop Plant, Sleep Apnea Gurus, and Texas A&M University-Kingsville, aims to honor and support the brave men and women who have served our nation by providing them with access to vital resources and services.