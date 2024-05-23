RoddyMedical Selected for Mayo Clinic & ASU MedTech Accelerator Program
Company Meets with Top Experts and Brings Home Audience Choice Award
Wauwatosa, WI, May 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- RoddyMedical, a Wisconsin-based medical device company, has been chosen as one of ten participants for the MedTech Accelerator program hosted by Mayo Clinic and Arizona State University (ASU). This exclusive program, now in its fifth year, offers a platform for companies like RoddyMedical to engage with top global experts in healthcare, business and entrepreneurship over a 10-day period.
Pat Deno, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of RoddyMedical, expressed their enthusiasm, stating, “Being selected as one of ten cohort companies, out of hundreds of global applicants, to attend the MedTech Accelerator program means that our patient-centric approach to improving clinical safety and patient outcomes and saving lives with the SecureMove-TLC ® is being recognized by leading healthcare institutions like Mayo Clinic and ASU."
The program culminated in a pitch contest where RoddyMedical’s SecureMove-TLC®, a wearable, single-use line securement device, obtained the Audience Choice award, highlighting its significance in enhancing patient safety, comfort, and therapy efficiency.
Lindsey Roddy, Founder & CEO of RoddyMedical, emphasized the transformative experience of attending the program, “Having the opportunity to attend the MedTech Accelerator program and create lasting relationships with others who have been on a journey similar to ours has already been transformative for our business. We look forward to strengthening our network and expertise with guidance and collaboration from Mayo Clinic and ASU, and continuing to grow our patient safety and mobility solutions to support healthcare organizations around the world.”
About RoddyMedical, Inc.:
RoddyMedical is a women-founded and operated, Wisconsin-based C-Corp, headquartered in Wauwatosa, WI, focused on developing innovative medical devices that improve clinical safety & patient outcomes. Its founding team has complementary experience in hospital-based patient care, medical device product design and development, manufacturing and marketing.
The SecureMove-TLC®, RoddyMedical’s flagship product, is a single-patient-use medical device designed to secure and manage different types of medical tubes, lines and cords to support patient therapy efficiency and improve medical line management and safety. The tension-mitigation device is designed to eliminate hazardous pulling and line/cord dislodgement during therapy, transport and patient movement, unlike any existing products, providing hospital cost savings in the following areas:
• Line Dislodgement/ Line Replacement Reduction
• Dressing Change Reduction
• CLABSI Reduction
• Staff Trip/Fall Prevention
• ICU Stay Reduction
• Nursing Efficiency & PT/OT Staff Efficiency
The SecureMove® provides A New Standard In Medical Line Securement. Designed for Patient Safety & Mobility.
For more information, visit www.roddymedical.com.
Pat Deno
414-975-3303
https://www.roddymedical.com
