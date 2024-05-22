Linden Creek Introduces New Franchise Opportunity in Home Staging and Interior Design
Alisa Sparks founded Linden Creek in 2017 and built Linden Creek as a brand that could spread through a variety of facets with one common goal – to highlight beauty, one house at a time. Using a curated collection of furnishings, artwork, and accessories, Linden Creek operates as a premier provider of home staging, interior design, and Airbnb setup. Sparks has recently turned her successful business model into a new franchise opportunity with plans for national growth.
Raleigh, NC, May 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alisa Sparks, founder of Linden Creek, has always had a passion for design, especially for interior spaces. Despite not having a degree in the field, her staging of her own home led to the launch of Linden Creek. Her signature interiors are now found in luxury homes, condominiums, and Airbnb properties in upscale communities across the Carolinas and beyond.
Sparks founded Linden Creek in 2017, following her lifelong passion for design and leaving behind a career in finance, where she was managing budgets for Naval aircraft. She built Linden Creek as a brand that could spread through a variety of facets with one common goal – to highlight beauty, one house at a time. Using a curated collection of furnishings, artwork, and accessories, Linden Creek operates as a premier provider of home staging, interior design, and Airbnb setup. Seeing the incredible potential of the Linden Creek brand, Sparks has turned her successful business model into a new franchise opportunity with plans for nationwide growth.
"I am thrilled to offer Linden Creek as a franchise opportunity, as it allows me to share my passion for design and entrepreneurship with others. I am excited to provide the chance for more people to realize their dream of doing what they love, creating beautiful spaces that inspire and delight through the Linden Creek brand," said Sparks.
Sparks’ journey from the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point to Linden Creek showcases her resilience and creativity. She believes interior design is storytelling and loves to start with a blank slate. Through Linden Creek, Sparks has transformed home staging and interior design into a franchise opportunity with a focus on luxury design and a unique approach to everyday living, offering both staging and full-service interior design services.
Sparks’ innovative design system and carefully curated franchise system have already led to the launch of the first franchise location in Charlotte, with plans for national expansion.
As a franchise opportunity, Linden Creek offers a turnkey solution for aspiring entrepreneurs looking to enter the home staging and interior design market. With comprehensive training, ongoing support, and access to a proven business model, franchisees can confidently launch and grow their own successful luxury design business under the trusted Linden Creek brand.
About Linden Creek:
Founded in 2017 by Alisa Sparks, the Linden Creek brand balances strength, longevity, and tranquility. Inspired by the Linden tree, which is known for its strength and longevity, the name “Linden” was adopted. These trees have an average lifespan of a few hundred years, while some reach 1,000 years of age. The creek represents the natural flow and serenity that the Linden Creek team seeks to achieve in each space. Today, Linden Creek operates as a premier home staging, interior design, and Airbnb setup franchise that aims to create a luxury customer experience with a nationwide reach.* With an unwavering commitment to enhancing everyday living, Linden Creek continues to set the benchmark for luxury design and staging services.
*This press release and the franchise sales information do not constitute an offer to sell a franchise. The offer of a franchise can only be made through the delivery of a Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). Certain states require that we register the FDD in those states. Such registration, or exemption, does not constitute approval of the information in the FDD by that state agency. The communications in this press release are not directed by us to the residents of any of those states. Moreover, we will not offer to sell franchises in those states unless we have registered the FDD (or obtained an applicable exemption from registration) and delivered the FDD to the prospective franchisee in compliance with applicable law. We are not currently offering franchises for sale in the following states – California, New York, Virginia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Washington, or Wisconsin.
Sparks founded Linden Creek in 2017, following her lifelong passion for design and leaving behind a career in finance, where she was managing budgets for Naval aircraft. She built Linden Creek as a brand that could spread through a variety of facets with one common goal – to highlight beauty, one house at a time. Using a curated collection of furnishings, artwork, and accessories, Linden Creek operates as a premier provider of home staging, interior design, and Airbnb setup. Seeing the incredible potential of the Linden Creek brand, Sparks has turned her successful business model into a new franchise opportunity with plans for nationwide growth.
"I am thrilled to offer Linden Creek as a franchise opportunity, as it allows me to share my passion for design and entrepreneurship with others. I am excited to provide the chance for more people to realize their dream of doing what they love, creating beautiful spaces that inspire and delight through the Linden Creek brand," said Sparks.
Sparks’ journey from the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point to Linden Creek showcases her resilience and creativity. She believes interior design is storytelling and loves to start with a blank slate. Through Linden Creek, Sparks has transformed home staging and interior design into a franchise opportunity with a focus on luxury design and a unique approach to everyday living, offering both staging and full-service interior design services.
Sparks’ innovative design system and carefully curated franchise system have already led to the launch of the first franchise location in Charlotte, with plans for national expansion.
As a franchise opportunity, Linden Creek offers a turnkey solution for aspiring entrepreneurs looking to enter the home staging and interior design market. With comprehensive training, ongoing support, and access to a proven business model, franchisees can confidently launch and grow their own successful luxury design business under the trusted Linden Creek brand.
About Linden Creek:
Founded in 2017 by Alisa Sparks, the Linden Creek brand balances strength, longevity, and tranquility. Inspired by the Linden tree, which is known for its strength and longevity, the name “Linden” was adopted. These trees have an average lifespan of a few hundred years, while some reach 1,000 years of age. The creek represents the natural flow and serenity that the Linden Creek team seeks to achieve in each space. Today, Linden Creek operates as a premier home staging, interior design, and Airbnb setup franchise that aims to create a luxury customer experience with a nationwide reach.* With an unwavering commitment to enhancing everyday living, Linden Creek continues to set the benchmark for luxury design and staging services.
*This press release and the franchise sales information do not constitute an offer to sell a franchise. The offer of a franchise can only be made through the delivery of a Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). Certain states require that we register the FDD in those states. Such registration, or exemption, does not constitute approval of the information in the FDD by that state agency. The communications in this press release are not directed by us to the residents of any of those states. Moreover, we will not offer to sell franchises in those states unless we have registered the FDD (or obtained an applicable exemption from registration) and delivered the FDD to the prospective franchisee in compliance with applicable law. We are not currently offering franchises for sale in the following states – California, New York, Virginia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Washington, or Wisconsin.
Contact
Linden Creek FranchiseContact
Carly Spross
919-307-9434
https://linden-creek.com/franchise/
Carly Spross
919-307-9434
https://linden-creek.com/franchise/
Categories