Linden Creek Introduces New Franchise Opportunity in Home Staging and Interior Design

Alisa Sparks founded Linden Creek in 2017 and built Linden Creek as a brand that could spread through a variety of facets with one common goal – to highlight beauty, one house at a time. Using a curated collection of furnishings, artwork, and accessories, Linden Creek operates as a premier provider of home staging, interior design, and Airbnb setup. Sparks has recently turned her successful business model into a new franchise opportunity with plans for national growth.