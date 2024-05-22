Tucker Law Secures $3.09 Million Verdict in Negligence Case Against All Seasons Joy, LLC and Hill Top Missionary Baptist Church, Inc.

Tucker Law, a leading Fort Lauderdale firm, secured a $3,006,576.10 judgment in a negligence case against All Seasons Joy, LLC, and Hill Top Missionary Baptist Church, Inc. The case, tried in Palm Beach County, highlighted property safety lapses at a Riviera Beach rental property where a tenant was injured due to faulty appliance installation. This verdict will likely rank among Florida's top 50 personal injury awards for 2024.