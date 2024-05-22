Tucker Law Secures $3.09 Million Verdict in Negligence Case Against All Seasons Joy, LLC and Hill Top Missionary Baptist Church, Inc.
Tucker Law, a leading Fort Lauderdale firm, secured a $3,006,576.10 judgment in a negligence case against All Seasons Joy, LLC, and Hill Top Missionary Baptist Church, Inc. The case, tried in Palm Beach County, highlighted property safety lapses at a Riviera Beach rental property where a tenant was injured due to faulty appliance installation. This verdict will likely rank among Florida's top 50 personal injury awards for 2024.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, May 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tucker Law, a premier Fort Lauderdale personal injury law firm, secured a significant victory for their client. Attorney Matthew Tucker obtained a final judgment of $3,006,576.10 in a negligence case for his client against All Seasons Joy, LLC, and Hill Top Missionary Baptist Church, Inc. operating in Riviera Beach, Florida. This pivotal case, adjudicated in the 15th Judicial Circuit Court in Palm Beach County, Florida, centered on critical issues related to property safety and maintenance on their Riviera Beach rental property.
Incident Overview
The incident occurred at a property owned by All Seasons Joy, LLC. The plaintiff was assisting a new tenant with moving into the residence when he slipped and fell on water that had leaked from an improperly installed washing machine. The Defendants owed a duty to properly install the washing machine but had failed to address the negligent installation before turning over the keys to a new tenant, leading to hazardous conditions that directly resulted in the fall and subsequent serious injuries.
Jury Verdict
After careful deliberation, the jury found that the negligence of All Seasons Joy, LLC, and Hill Top Missionary Baptist Church, Inc. was the legal cause of the damages sustained to the Plaintiff. The total verdict of $3,094,436.37 covers past and future medical expenses, pain and suffering, loss of income, and other damages related to the incident. If history repeats, this verdict will likely end up as a top 50 personal injury verdict in the State of Florida for 2024.
High-Profile Defense
The defense in this case was led by Michael Brown, the former mayor of Riviera Beach. Despite his high-profile background, the defense's approach lacked any rebuttal experts. Tucker Law's ability to secure a favorable verdict under these circumstances demonstrates our firm's thorough preparation and commitment to upholding the highest standards of legal advocacy.
Statement from Tucker Law
Attorney Matthew Tucker remarked on the outcome, stating, "This verdict highlights the critical responsibility property owners and managers have in maintaining safe environments, and to inspect the property before turning the keys over. While financial compensation cannot reverse the injuries suffered, it is crucial for fairness and justice for my client."
Advice for Property Managers
Tucker Law suggests that property managers make safety protocols and then adhere strictly to them, including regular inspections and immediate attention to repairs. Ensuring that all installations are performed by qualified personnel is crucial in preventing similar incidents.
Statistical Context
According to the National Floor Safety Institute, falls account for over 8 million hospital emergency room visits annually, representing the leading cause of visits (21.3%). Slip and falls account for over 1 million visits, or 12% of total falls. This data highlights the ongoing need for rigorous safety standards and proactive property management.
About Tucker Law
Tucker Law focuses on personal injury cases, advocating tirelessly for the rights of those injured due to negligence.
Contact:
Tucker Law
1-800-TUCKERWINS
info@tuckerup.com
About Tucker Law
Tucker Law focuses on personal injury cases, advocating tirelessly for the rights of those injured due to negligence. The firm prides itself on delivering justice and client-focused legal services from its main office at 800 SE 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL. For more information, visit tuckerup.com.
