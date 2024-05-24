A Decade of Excellence: Bay Atlantic University Celebrates Graduates and 10th Anniversary
Washington, DC, May 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, May 17, Bay Atlantic University (BAU) celebrated its graduating Class of 2024 with a Commencement Ceremony marking a decade of excellence. Representing all academic programs, the graduates were honored alongside hundreds of proud family, friends, faculty, and staff. The ceremony was a key element of BAU’s 10th Anniversary Celebrations and was held in the Ballroom of the historic National Press Club, just a few blocks from BAU’s downtown Washington, D.C. campus.
After processing in to Edgar’s “Pomp and Circumstance,” the ceremony got underway with Gjergj Dollani, Bay Atlantic University’s Chief Growth Officer, serving as emcee. Linda Robertson, Chair of the Board, was the first of the Commencement’s speakers. In her address to the graduates, Chairwoman Robertson called attention to the importance of their accomplishments and highlighted the role they will soon have in the world, encouraging them to “move to the head of the line”:
"Your degree from Bay Atlantic University helps you stand out in this next part of your life’s journey.
"You are part of the elite 7.5 per cent of the world’s population who have earned a degree from a higher education institution. Move to the head of the line.
"You are part of a statistically in an even smaller number of world’s Gen Z’s who have earned a degree in a country that is not the country of their birth. Move to the head of the line.
"You are statistically in an even smaller, smaller number of the world’s Gen Z cohort who have graduated from a fully accredited institution from the prestigious New England Higher Education Commission, one of the most prestigious Global Higher Education Accreditation Agencies. Move to the head of the line."
Chairwoman Robertson also presented Bay Atlantic University’s President, Dr. Sinem Vatanartiran, with a pair of formal symbols of the university as part of the 10th Anniversary celebrations. Mr. Ismail Oz (P’24) generously donated a ceremonial mace and chain, each of which will be used in all future formal academic gatherings.
After graciously accepting the gifts, Dr. Vatanartiran took to the podium to speak to the graduates. She first addressed all those who helped the graduates to arrive where they are today, including family, friends, and faculty, before providing some history for the occasion of Bay Atlantic University’s 10 Year Anniversary. With this context in mind, Dr. Vatanartiran discussed the special place the Class of 2024 has at BAU and offered encouragement as she considered the futures of the graduates as well as the university:
"As we reflect on the past, we are reminded of the countless challenges we've overcome, the successes we've achieved, and the invaluable contributions of everyone who has been a part of this incredible journey. From our dedicated faculty and staff to our passionate students and supportive alumni, each one of you has played a pivotal role in shaping the identity and spirit of Bay Atlantic University.
"As we look ahead to the next ten years and beyond, I am confident that Bay Atlantic University will continue to thrive and make a positive impact on the world; for the betterment of individuals and our society. Together, let us embark on this journey with courage, determination, and a commitment to excellence."
Janice Tagoe, Valedictorian of the Class of 2024, served as the Commencement Ceremony’s final speaker. Ms. Tagoe, who graduated summa cum laude with a M.S. in Big Data Analytics, encouraged her fellow graduates to look forward with excitement to the possibilities in store for them, but also to take the time to express gratitude and reflect fondly on their time at BAU:
"Throughout our time at Bay Atlantic University, we have been blessed with opportunities to grow intellectually, socially, and personally. We have engaged in thought-provoking discussions, collaborated on projects that pushed the boundaries of innovation, and forged lifelong friendships with individuals from diverse backgrounds and cultures. These experiences have not only enriched our academic journey but have also shaped us into the well-rounded individuals we are today.
"As we stand on the brink of new beginnings, let us not forget the invaluable lessons we have learned along the way. Let us remember the importance of perseverance in the face of adversity, the power of empathy in building meaningful connections, and the significance of integrity in all our endeavors. These values, instilled in us during our time at Bay Atlantic University, will serve as guiding principles as we navigate the complexities of the world beyond these hallowed halls."
After Ms. Tagoe received an award in commemoration of her achievement as Valedictorian, the Faculty of the Class of 2024 Award was named. This award, as chosen by the members of the Class of 2024, was given to Dr. Zelalem Mengistu, Professor of Cybersecurity. Presenting the awards was Dr. Michelle Landa, BAU’s Chief Academic Officer, who noted that students appreciated how “Dr. Z” made course content accessible and approachable.
Finally, each graduate had the opportunity to hear their name and degree read aloud, walk across the stage, and shake hands and take a photo with Dr. Vatanartiran. Loud cheers and applause were heard from around the Ballroom for each graduate, as the families and friends gathered showed their support for their own students as well as the other members of the graduating class.
A reception took place immediately afterwards, also hosted at the National Press Club, which included a class book for graduates to sign and numerous photo opportunities. All told, it was a grand celebration befitting the effort and achievements of Bay Atlantic University’s Class of 2024. The full recording of Commencement is available on Bay Atlantic University’s Facebook page and can be accessed here: Bay Atlantic University Commencement 2024.
About Bay Atlantic University
Located steps from the White House, Bay Atlantic University (BAU) is a private, not-for-profit higher education institution offering bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Business Administration, Information Technology, and Political Science and International Relations. As a New Generation University, BAU brings a focused approach to higher education in the greater Washington, D.C. region, helping students obtain the skills and knowledge necessary to cultivate critical thinking and creativity and ultimately advance their professional careers. BAU boasts one of the largest MBA programs in the region. Bay Atlantic University is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education.
Contact
Linh TruongContact
202-971-1237
www.bau.edu
202-971-1237
www.bau.edu
Categories