Wonder Works to Open Charleston, SC Retail Store Late June 2024
Elizabeth Royall Darby Announces Locally Owned Toy Store Will Return to West Ashley in Response to Customer Requests
Charleston, SC, May 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Wonder Works, with retail stores in Mount Pleasant and downtown Charleston, S.C., announced today that the popular local store is returning to West Ashley with plans to open a third retail location late June 2024 at 1662 Savannah Highway. The new store totals over 2500 sq. ft. and is the former location of Ellifox Children’s Clothing Store.
“We operated in West Ashley for over 25 years, and we are excited to bring the magic back to West Ashley to offer another convenient location for all our customers,” says Elizabeth Royall Darby, owner of Wonder Works. Wonder Works closed its previous West Ashley location in 2020 to consolidate its operation during Covid. “We get calls and have customers asking us all the time if we’re still in West Ashley, and we believe there is a high demand for a specialty store in that part of town. We can’t wait to open our doors there again.”
Darby received a call from the owner of Ellifox in January 2024. Ellifox was in the process of selling the company to operate exclusively online and suggested Wonder Works as a tenant. “I thought it was a great location, particularly because it was previously a children’s store and its close proximity in the shopping center to Chick-fil-A and The Little Gym,” Darby says. “We’re starting with a soft opening in June, followed by an official grand opening in July.”
Wonder Works specializes in active play toys, games, gifts, books, and gadgets. Its popular national brands include Lego, Jellycat, Squishmallows, Barbie, Hot Wheels, Melissa & Doug, Fat Brain Toys, Tonies and more. “We’ve always been an experiential, hands on play toy store,” says Darby. “We specialize in top trending toys, and quite often, we’re asked to test toys for national brands right here in Charleston.”
Wonder Works is renowned for its toy industry expertise and friendly knowledgeable staff. “We are so blessed to have a loyal tenured staff at our stores,” adds Darby. “The West Ashley store presents new opportunities for our valuable team members. Everyone is excited about what’s next.” The store will be open seven days a week, offering complimentary gift wrapping and birthday bins.
About Wonder Works
Wonder Works was founded in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina in 1990 and currently operates two stores in the Charleston Tri-county area. The popular retail stores feature thousands of ‘wonderfuntastical’ specialized toys, gadgets, gifts and books for all ages of imagination. The company supports many worthwhile organizations and non-profits each year. Wonder Works is currently located in Belle Hall Shopping Center in Mount Pleasant, S.C. and The Great Hall at City Market, downtown Charleston, S.C. Wonder Works has been voted Best Toy Store year after year in multiple local online polls since 2011. For more information, visit www.wonderworkstoys.com.
