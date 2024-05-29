UK Gambling Industry Reaches £15 Billion: New Report Contextualizes This Staggering Figure
The UK gambling industry is valued at £15 billion, surpassing major economic sectors and highlighting its substantial economic impact.
London, United Kingdom, May 29, 2024
The UK gambling industry has hit an impressive milestone, now valued at over £15 billion annually. In a detailed report, Kabono.com, a premier casino comparison site, contextualizes this staggering figure by comparing it to various high-value items and services.
According to the report, £15 billion could:
- Buy all Premier League football clubs, with billions to spare.
- Purchase 375,000 Tesla Model 3 cars.
- Provide every UK resident with £223.
- Fund the NHS for about a month.
The report underscores the economic impact of the gambling industry, which saw a 6.8% increase from the previous year, according to data from the UK Gambling Commission. Online gambling continues to dominate, contributing £6.5 billion to the total market value. Traditional betting and the National Lottery also play significant roles, generating billions and supporting good causes.
About Kabono.com
Kabono.com is dedicated to offering thorough and impartial comparisons of online casinos and gambling platforms. Our mission is to help consumers make informed decisions with expert reviews and the latest industry insights. For more details, visit https://kabono.com
Journalists are encouraged to link to the analysis: https://kabono.com/news/uk-gambling-industry-hits-15-billion-heres-what-that-kind-of-money-can-buy/
