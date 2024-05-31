Author J.E. McCarthy's New Audiobook, “The Red Road: Book One of the McGinn Family Saga,” Follows One Family’s Quest for Answers and Revenge Following a Tragic Death

Recent audiobook release “The Red Road: Book One of the McGinn Family Saga” from Audiobook Network author J.E. McCarthy is a gripping historical fiction set during the last year of prohibition that centers around the McGinn family as they seek out answers after a mysterious family death is ruled an accident, but circumstances point to murder.