Author J.E. McCarthy's New Audiobook, “The Red Road: Book One of the McGinn Family Saga,” Follows One Family’s Quest for Answers and Revenge Following a Tragic Death
Recent audiobook release “The Red Road: Book One of the McGinn Family Saga” from Audiobook Network author J.E. McCarthy is a gripping historical fiction set during the last year of prohibition that centers around the McGinn family as they seek out answers after a mysterious family death is ruled an accident, but circumstances point to murder.
Skowhegan, ME, May 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- J.E. McCarthy, a Maine native and a first-time author who enjoys historical fiction and non-fiction from any era or corner of the world, has completed his new audiobook, “The Red Road: Book One of the McGinn Family Saga”: a thrilling tale set against the backdrop of the final year of prohibition that follows one family’s quest to settle the score and have their revenge after one of their own is killed and the murder is covered up by the killer’s wealthy family.
McCarthy writes, “At twenty-years old, Alder never asked to be the man of the house, life just happened. He was the oldest of twelve to a widowed Irish mother. Now he is being torn between his conscience and the will of his family to seek revenge. In 1933 Depression stricken, Maine, life was hard for most people and the McGinn’s were no exception. Now faced with tragedy, they will have to come together to move past the heartbreak.
“In the dying days of prohibition one family thrives by seizing every opportunity to add to their fortune at the expense of others misfortune. The Moreland family believes it lives above the law, and their actions won’t have consequences.
“When the two family’s lives crash together, a struggle ensues. Only the power of family can lead from tragedy to triumph.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author J.E. McCarthy’s new audiobook will take listeners on a powerful journey as they follow the McGinn family in their search for answers and vengeance in the wake of their loss, all while going up against one of the most powerful families in their community. Thought-provoking and character-driven, McCarthy weaves a poignant tale that is sure to remain with listeners long after its conclusion, helping them to see there is no greater duty than family.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Red Road: Book One of the McGinn Family Saga” by J.E. McCarthy through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors' books or eBooks to life through audio narration.
