FearLess Pet Honored with 2024 Global Recognition Award for Revolutionizing Pet Care

FearLess Pet wins award for revolutionizing pet care through compassion and innovation. By offering gentle dog gear and kind training programs, FearLess Pet is paving the way for more compassion in shopping and safer alternatives for dogs and their families. Their mission is to share the use of comfortable products paired with positive reinforcement dog training to give the dog the best chance of success and the most compatible learning environment possible.