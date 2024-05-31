TVS Boxing Network Now Available on ROKU, Amazon Fire, Android and Apple Apps
TVS Boxing Network, the 24/7 streaming FAST channel from TVS Television Network, is seen on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. The channel showcases the top TV fights of the 20th Century.
California City, CA, May 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- TVS Boxing Network, the 24/7 streaming FAST channel that showcases TV boxing matches from 1947 through the 1990's. The channel is now available on ROKU, Amazon Fire, Android, iPad, and Apple TV apps, as well as on Web TV. The channel is one of the 40 streaming FAST TVS channels on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix.
The streaming channel is one of the first 24/7 streaming ad supported channels, having begun more than a decade ago on the Ray V platform. Legendary boxing champions such as Joe Louis, Rocky Marciano, Jersey Joe Walcott, Ezzard Charles, Floyd Patterson, Sonny Liston, Ingemar Johanssen, Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, George Foreman, Archie Moore, Sugar Ray Robiinson. Willie Pep, Thomas Hearns, Ray Mancini, and other such stalwarts.
TVS Boxing Network is one of several 24/7 streaming TVS sports channels on WatchYour.TV. Other channels in the TVS Sports Bundle. Others include TVS Classic Sports Network, TVS All American Network, TVS Turbo Network, TVS Bowling Network, TVS Women Sport Network, TVS TeleSports Network, TVS Select Network, and TVS Action Sports Network.
Other 24/7 streaming channels include the TVS Classic Movie bundle, TVS Classic TV bundle, TVS Music bundle, TVS Lifestyle bundle, and TVS Family + Kids Bundle.
TVS Boxing Network also includes current boxing programming as well as the classic boxing fare. TVS First Look original boxing programs include Mari!, a boxing lifestyle show featuring WBC International Middleweight Champion Maricela Cornejo as well as Rock Em Sock Em Knock Em, a music video series that sets classic boxing action to Capehart Pops Orchestra music.
