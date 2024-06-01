Dice White: A Journey of Resilience and Creativity

Dice White's journey from a turbulent childhood to a promising young artist is a story of resilience and creativity. At just 19, he has faced foster care, homelessness, and family tragedies, yet he found solace in art. Witnessing his uncle's murder and battling psychosis didn't stop him; instead, he turned his pain into powerful, emotional art. Now, he's ready to showcase his work, inviting us to see beauty and strength born from adversity.