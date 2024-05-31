Dr. Sarah L. Marshall of Garden City, New York, Has Been Chosen as a Woman of the Month for May 2024 by P.O.W.E.R.
Garden City, NY, May 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Sarah L. Marshall of Garden City, New York, has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for May 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare.
About Dr. Sarah L. Marshall
Dr. Sarah L. Marshall is a patient/community educator, independent living donor advocate, clinical affiliation coordinator, and assistant clinical professor at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University.
In addition to leadership and education, Dr. Marshall focuses on community outreach and public health initiatives, such as spearheading a program to provide free clinical breast exams, mammograms, and pap tests to uninsured and underinsured women. She also lobbies for healthcare-related concerns such as prevention, early detection of diseases/conditions, improved access to healthcare, and legal protections for vulnerable populations.
Sarah earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice from Chamberlain University. “Initially, I studied to become a registered nurse but was interrupted because of a breast lump, which led me to refocus and become a nurses’ aide, followed by a licensed practical nurse. Later I earned four degrees, ending with my Doctorate of Nursing Practice.”
An active member of the healthcare community, Dr. Marshall is involved with the Sigma Honor Society of Nursing, ANA NY, ANIA NY Tri-State, and NACLI. In her spare time, Dr. Marshall values her family connections, enjoys volunteering for charitable organizations, reading, and traveling.
For more information, visit: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sarah-marshall-b0030b14/
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About Dr. Sarah L. Marshall
Dr. Sarah L. Marshall is a patient/community educator, independent living donor advocate, clinical affiliation coordinator, and assistant clinical professor at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University.
In addition to leadership and education, Dr. Marshall focuses on community outreach and public health initiatives, such as spearheading a program to provide free clinical breast exams, mammograms, and pap tests to uninsured and underinsured women. She also lobbies for healthcare-related concerns such as prevention, early detection of diseases/conditions, improved access to healthcare, and legal protections for vulnerable populations.
Sarah earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice from Chamberlain University. “Initially, I studied to become a registered nurse but was interrupted because of a breast lump, which led me to refocus and become a nurses’ aide, followed by a licensed practical nurse. Later I earned four degrees, ending with my Doctorate of Nursing Practice.”
An active member of the healthcare community, Dr. Marshall is involved with the Sigma Honor Society of Nursing, ANA NY, ANIA NY Tri-State, and NACLI. In her spare time, Dr. Marshall values her family connections, enjoys volunteering for charitable organizations, reading, and traveling.
For more information, visit: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sarah-marshall-b0030b14/
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Categories