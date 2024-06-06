Author Jeff Medeiros's New Audiobook, "Garghoul," is a Bone-Chilling Collection of Supernatural Horror Tales Designed to Frighten and Delight Listeners

Recent audiobook release “Garghoul” from Audiobook Network author Jeff Medeiros is a haunting collection of horror stories that will terrify and thrill listeners are they follow along on this spine-tingling journey through the darkest recesses of the human psyche, which each entry promising to be more frightening than the last.