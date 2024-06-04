Rose M. Johnson Named Woman of the Month for April 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Centennial, CO, June 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rose M. Johnson of Centennial,Colorado has been named a Woman of the Month for April 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of healthcare.
About Rose M. Johnson
Rose M. Johnson is the administrator of Rustic Rose Assisted Living in Centennial, Colorado, an eight-bed residential facility that provides geriatric care. In her role, Johnson oversees facility operations, management, and staff.
Rustic Rose offers nursing and elderly care, help with household chores, transportation, and support for daily activities. In addition, the center also offers short-term rehabilitative services for seniors recovering from hospital stays, with long-term care options for seniors who do not require hospitalization but cannot be cared for at home. The facility strives to minimize preventable, unintended harm, and emphasizes infection control, food safety, medication management, and a safe environment. Since 2016, the facility has been able to serve residents and their family members in the community.
Rustic Rose partners with other health care teams, such as home health agencies, that provide physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech pathology, hospice agencies, accounting, consultant services, NueAssist software implementation team for electronic health records, employees, medication administration, and vaccination administration. The facility also held a vaccine clinic on site for Flu shot, COVID-19, vaccination, supported by Good Day Pharmacy technicians, and pharmacists, lab companies, physicians, and funeral home services. All these team members have allowed Rustic Rose to provide professional and compassionate care that enhances the lives of their residents and improves the quality of life with a focus on comfort and safety.
Having served over 20 years in the healthcare industry, previously working for the pharmaceutical industry PharMerica pharmacy, in Smyrna, Georgia, where she served nursing facilities around the North Georgia area, Johnson was inspired to open Rustic Rose Assisted Living to help people in need of homes and living requirements. “My passion and duty are to build stronger individuals and to help them become citizens of society, in pursuit of happiness and a healthy lifestyle,” said Johnson. She has plans to expand, and to continue to provide quality care, which is in high demand for the senior population.
Rustic Rose Assisted Living was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Johnson, a recognized leader in her small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
“As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” stated Johnson. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”
In 2021, Johnson created the Roses Foundation INC, which is dedicated to empowering single and vulnerable women and children, in hopes that the foundation serves in a meaningful way, which will impact and empower the life of members of the community and around the world. Rose is also a member of the Colorado Assisted Living Association (CALA).
Born in Freetown, Sierra Leone, Rose earned a B.A. from Colorado Technical University in 2016, and a dual A.S. from the Georgia Military College. She received leadership and services awards from the National Society of Collegiate Scholars. She was also named a VIP member for 2022 and a Woman of the Month for May 2022 by P.O.W.E.R. and recognized by Marquis Who’s Who Top Healthcare Professionals for her dedication, achievements, and leadership in senior care.
For further information, contact rusticroseassistedliving.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About Rose M. Johnson
Rose M. Johnson is the administrator of Rustic Rose Assisted Living in Centennial, Colorado, an eight-bed residential facility that provides geriatric care. In her role, Johnson oversees facility operations, management, and staff.
Rustic Rose offers nursing and elderly care, help with household chores, transportation, and support for daily activities. In addition, the center also offers short-term rehabilitative services for seniors recovering from hospital stays, with long-term care options for seniors who do not require hospitalization but cannot be cared for at home. The facility strives to minimize preventable, unintended harm, and emphasizes infection control, food safety, medication management, and a safe environment. Since 2016, the facility has been able to serve residents and their family members in the community.
Rustic Rose partners with other health care teams, such as home health agencies, that provide physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech pathology, hospice agencies, accounting, consultant services, NueAssist software implementation team for electronic health records, employees, medication administration, and vaccination administration. The facility also held a vaccine clinic on site for Flu shot, COVID-19, vaccination, supported by Good Day Pharmacy technicians, and pharmacists, lab companies, physicians, and funeral home services. All these team members have allowed Rustic Rose to provide professional and compassionate care that enhances the lives of their residents and improves the quality of life with a focus on comfort and safety.
Having served over 20 years in the healthcare industry, previously working for the pharmaceutical industry PharMerica pharmacy, in Smyrna, Georgia, where she served nursing facilities around the North Georgia area, Johnson was inspired to open Rustic Rose Assisted Living to help people in need of homes and living requirements. “My passion and duty are to build stronger individuals and to help them become citizens of society, in pursuit of happiness and a healthy lifestyle,” said Johnson. She has plans to expand, and to continue to provide quality care, which is in high demand for the senior population.
Rustic Rose Assisted Living was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Johnson, a recognized leader in her small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
“As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” stated Johnson. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”
In 2021, Johnson created the Roses Foundation INC, which is dedicated to empowering single and vulnerable women and children, in hopes that the foundation serves in a meaningful way, which will impact and empower the life of members of the community and around the world. Rose is also a member of the Colorado Assisted Living Association (CALA).
Born in Freetown, Sierra Leone, Rose earned a B.A. from Colorado Technical University in 2016, and a dual A.S. from the Georgia Military College. She received leadership and services awards from the National Society of Collegiate Scholars. She was also named a VIP member for 2022 and a Woman of the Month for May 2022 by P.O.W.E.R. and recognized by Marquis Who’s Who Top Healthcare Professionals for her dedication, achievements, and leadership in senior care.
For further information, contact rusticroseassistedliving.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Categories