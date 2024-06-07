Brian Eaton’s New Single Covers Pat Metheny Group’s “Travels”

Eaton's new 2-track single features a cover of the title track from the Pat Metheny Group’s Grammy-winning live album, "Travels," as a tribute to the late Lyle Mays. Revered as “a laid-back photograph of Americana,” Eaton stays fairly true to the live recording producing it in the spirit of the ‘80s-era PMG.