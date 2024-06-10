Author Eduardo Salazar Castillo's New Audiobook, "Sophie the Magnificent and the Moon City," Follows a Young Girl’s Magical Journey of Self-Discovery and Wonder
Recent audiobook release “Sophie the Magnificent and the Moon City” from Audiobook Network author Eduardo Salazar Castillo is a captivating story of a young girl who lives with her uncle that spends all his time writing books about magical places and people. After discovering that all of his stories and magic are real, Sophie sets off on a brilliant journey in this poignant coming-of-age tale.
New York, NY, June 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Eduardo Salazar Castillo, a Texas native of the Rio Grande Valley who loves books, music, and lots of movies, has completed his new audiobook, “Sophie the Magnificent and the Moon City”: a charming tale that centers around a young girl who discovers that the magic her uncle writes about in his books are all real, and goes on a thrilling adventure to experience the excitement all for herself.
“One day, Sophie goes to Texas to live with her uncle,” writes Castillo. “Uncle writes books about magic, dragons, and magical cities. Soon, Sophie finds it all in her backyard! Sophie finds out magic is real. Sophie also finds the bad guys from Uncle's books are real too.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Eduardo Salazar Castillo’s new audiobook will take listeners on a magical journey as Sophie discovers a whole new reality lying in wait, opening up her mind to the limitless possibilities of the world around her. Expertly paced and heartfelt, Castillo weaves an unforgettable tale that’s sure to capture the imaginations of listeners of all ages, remaining with them long after its thrilling conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Sophie the Magnificent and the Moon City” by Eduardo Salazar Castillo through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“One day, Sophie goes to Texas to live with her uncle,” writes Castillo. “Uncle writes books about magic, dragons, and magical cities. Soon, Sophie finds it all in her backyard! Sophie finds out magic is real. Sophie also finds the bad guys from Uncle's books are real too.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Eduardo Salazar Castillo’s new audiobook will take listeners on a magical journey as Sophie discovers a whole new reality lying in wait, opening up her mind to the limitless possibilities of the world around her. Expertly paced and heartfelt, Castillo weaves an unforgettable tale that’s sure to capture the imaginations of listeners of all ages, remaining with them long after its thrilling conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Sophie the Magnificent and the Moon City” by Eduardo Salazar Castillo through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories