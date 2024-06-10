Author Eduardo Salazar Castillo's New Audiobook, "Sophie the Magnificent and the Moon City," Follows a Young Girl’s Magical Journey of Self-Discovery and Wonder

Recent audiobook release “Sophie the Magnificent and the Moon City” from Audiobook Network author Eduardo Salazar Castillo is a captivating story of a young girl who lives with her uncle that spends all his time writing books about magical places and people. After discovering that all of his stories and magic are real, Sophie sets off on a brilliant journey in this poignant coming-of-age tale.