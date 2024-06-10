Author Dr. David Sanchez's New Audiobook, "Chicano Universe Advanced Intelligence," Aims to Advance Thoughts and Prepare Minds as We Enter Into the Space Age

Recent audiobook release “Chicano Universe Advanced Intelligence” from Audiobook Network author Dr. David Sanchez is an educator dedicated to advancing higher thinking and thought-provoking discussion that draws upon decades of the author’s expertise in Mexican American Studies and civil rights activism to present a visionary guide of higher communication and cosmic understanding.