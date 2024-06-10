Author Dr. David Sanchez's New Audiobook, "Chicano Universe Advanced Intelligence," Aims to Advance Thoughts and Prepare Minds as We Enter Into the Space Age
Recent audiobook release “Chicano Universe Advanced Intelligence” from Audiobook Network author Dr. David Sanchez is an educator dedicated to advancing higher thinking and thought-provoking discussion that draws upon decades of the author’s expertise in Mexican American Studies and civil rights activism to present a visionary guide of higher communication and cosmic understanding.
Huntington Park, CA, June 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. David Sanchez, who started groups like the Chicano Moratoriums and the Brown Berets for Civil Rights and holds a Ph.D. and taught Mexican American Studies for fifteen years, has completed his new audiobook, “Chicano Universe Advanced Intelligence”: a transformative manual for expanding consciousness and preparing minds for the challenges and opportunities of the space age.
“Eloquently, this book is a manual to advance thoughts and prepare minds as we enter into the space age,” shares Dr. Sanchez. “‘Chicano Universe Advance Intelligence’ was written to focus on higher communication. This also incorporates the new thinking with cosmic intelligence. This publication may be the most advanced material in the world today.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Dr. David Sanchez’s new audiobook will guide listeners on a journey of self-discovery and cosmic understanding, offering practical tools and exercises for expanding consciousness and fostering deeper connections with the universe. “Chicano Universe Advanced Intelligence” offers invaluable insights and guidance for creating a more enlightened and harmonious world for future generations.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Chicano Universe Advanced Intelligence” by Dr. David Sanchez through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
