Nationally Recognized Defamation Lawyer Todd McMurtry Releases New Book, “Dismissed,” Shining Light on the Current State of the American Justice System

"Dismissed," a new book by Todd V. McMurtry, explores the American justice system through defamation law, questioning its impartiality in an era of cancel culture, biased narratives, and political influence. Available on Amazon, the book offers an in-depth analysis of how the justice system is failing to protect citizens from overpowering special interests. McMurtry, a renowned trial attorney and mediator, shares insights from his extensive legal experience.