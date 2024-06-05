Jennifer Chavous Chosen as a Woman of the Month for May 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Atlanta, GA, June 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer H. Chavous of Atlanta, Georgia, has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for May 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of transportation and real estate.
About Jennifer Chavous
Jennifer Chavous is the owner of At Your Service Executive Limousine, a national car service offering executive limousine, black car, and concierge service for all types of business, public and personal events, functions, and tours.
With a diverse entrepreneurial background and employment history, Chavous started out in the service industry and moved on to become an entrepreneur in several businesses. In addition to her At Your Service Executive Limousine, she is also a licensed Realtor and founder of JC Enterprises, a real estate-based asset management consulting firm that has been in business for over 25 years. As founding principal, Chavous is solely responsible for the company’s overall administration. She coordinates administration and management of the company's clientele and projects, offers real estate consulting and lecturing, training in asset management, and real estate asset management.
When asked about the secret to her success, Chavous says, “I pride myself on being empathetic toward my staff, clients, and people in general. Empathy is a valuable leadership skill and is sometimes perceived as a weakness in women. I actively try to address and promote diversity, mentorship, and advocacy for women in the transportation/car service business, in real estate, and as a consultant. By actively addressing these issues, I feel I can create a more inclusive, supportive, and successful environment.”
Chavous possesses real estate licenses in Georgia, California, and South Carolina. She received her B.S. in Business from the University of South Carolina. She is a Certified HQS Inspector, Certified in LITHC Tax Credits, and a Certified Asset Management Consultant.
In her spare time, Jennifer enjoys traveling, swimming, jazz, tennis, reading, investing, and being with her family.
For more information, visit: www.aysexecutivelimo.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
