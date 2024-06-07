Riverbend School to Receive Generous Gift from Estate of Sheila and Frank Magullion
Riverbend plans to use the property to enhance their existing outdoor education programs, host symposia and events for educators, and create a fellowship program for aspiring teachers.
Natick, MA, June 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The former home of Sheila and Frank Magullion in South Natick, comprising two residential homes and over 5 and a half acres, will be gifted to Riverbend School, an independent Montessori school less than a mile away from the property.
In July 2023, Riverbend’s Head of School, Brooke Hopkins, learned of the Magullion estate when Dave Epstein, GBH News meteorologist, educator, and South Natick resident, was helping to facilitate end-of-life wishes for his dear friend Sheila Magullion. Mr. Epstein recognized the alignment between Sheila and Frank’s values and Montessori principles, which emphasize the interconnectedness of all life, conservation and environmental stewardship, and an appreciation for nature’s inherent gifts of groundedness and reflection. Indeed, Mrs. Hopkins, along with the Riverbend administrative team and Board of Directors, agreed that Riverbend is uniquely positioned to carry on the Magullions’ legacy in perpetuity.
Together, Mr. Epstein, Mrs. Hopkins, and Michael Tauer, Riverbend’s Board Chair, shared the School’s vision with Tom Hunnewell, Sheila and Frank’s long-time lawyer and who they named as their trustee and executor. Mr. Hunnewell agreed that the Magullions’ property would be put to excellent use in the hands of Riverbend.
To that end, Riverbend has created the Sheila and Frank Magullion Education and Retreat Center and plans to utilize the property to develop enhanced outdoor education opportunities for Riverbend students; host small events and symposia for teachers and other Montessori educators in the greater MetroWest area and beyond; and create a fellowship program for aspiring teachers as they pursue their Montessori training with a focus on attracting individuals from a wide range of backgrounds, ensuring a varied pool of candidates. By prioritizing diversity, Riverbend aims to promote equity and inclusivity within its school environment and in Montessori schools across the country, thereby expanding access to classrooms in which all children see themselves reflected in the faculty and staff.
This generous gift from the Magullion estate will not only honor Sheila’s passion for nature and education but also strengthen Riverbend School’s commitment to fostering a holistic and nurturing learning environment. Riverbend School looks forward to integrating the property into its curriculum and strengthening the pipeline of Montessori trained educators, empowering a new generation of Montessori teachers to positively impact children for generations to come.
Riverbend School, founded in 2010, is an independent Montessori school in South Natick, MA, serving Toddler — 8th grade.
Contact
Katelyn Lincoln
508-545-2910
riverbendschool.org
