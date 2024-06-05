Gov. Beshear and Lt. Gov. Coleman Welcome Mountain View PACE to Kentucky
Pikeville, KY, June 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mountain View PACE – a leading PACE provider to rural and Appalachian communities in the commonwealth – is proud to announce the launch of two new centers in Pikeville and Corbin, Kentucky. Mountain View PACE’s opening will provide older adults in Pikeville, Corbin, and surrounding counties access to the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), which allows older adults eligible for both Medicare & Medicaid to receive medical and support services at no cost.
To celebrate the program’s opening, Mountain View PACE hosted ribbon-cutting ceremonies welcoming local officials, care partners, and the public to tour the day centers. Older adults currently in the intake process served as ribbon cutters at the event. Governor Andy Beshear and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman joined the events, welcoming Mountain View PACE to Kentucky in their keynote speeches.
“When we announced the arrival of the PACE program almost two years ago, we looked forward to days like today. This program has been decades in the making, and now it is coming to Eastern Kentucky,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “These two new PACE locations will provide older Kentuckians with quality health care in the form of home- and community-based services. We are transforming aging care here in the commonwealth.”
The new, over 11,000 square foot centers include a medical clinic with exam rooms, a kitchen, a physical therapy studio, personal care rooms, and a dining area for family-style meals. The program’s service area extends beyond Pikeville and Corbin, providing high-quality in-center and at-home care to older adults throughout Eastern Kentucky. The program is set to open to the public on July 1.
PACE, already operating in 32 states and the District of Columbia, serves individuals aged 55 and older and is designed to address the unique needs of low-income seniors with chronic conditions. As a partner of One Senior Care, a leader in PACE programs across the country, Mountain View PACE is well-equipped to bring the benefits of the PACE program to Eastern Kentucky’s older adults, who face higher rates of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease, and vascular disease.
Through PACE, each participant works with an interdisciplinary team of medical professionals and support staff to manage existing health conditions and create a personalized care plan. Participants also have access to a wide spectrum of in-center and at-home services including personalized medical care, prescription drug assistance, transportation, social activities, and nursing care.
“Interest in personalized at-home and in-center care is only growing amongst Kentuckians. The PACE model of care can help these older adults age independently, with the support of their families and communities,” said Dr. James Rummel Jr., Medical Director at Mountain View PACE. “Mountain View PACE looks forward to leveraging our participant-first approach to meet the unique needs of participants across Eastern Kentucky.”
