Kidney Care Partners Applauds Senate Reintroduction of The Chronic Kidney Disease Improvement in Research and Treatment Act
Washington, DC, June 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kidney Care Partners (KCP) – the nation’s leading kidney care multi-stakeholder coalition representing patient advocates, physician organizations, health professional groups, dialysis providers, researchers and manufacturers – today commends Sens. Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) for re-introducing The Chronic Kidney Disease Improvement in Research and Treatment Act (S. 4469). A companion bill (H.R. 5027) was introduced by Reps. Carol Miller (R-WV) and Terri Sewell (D-AL) in the House of Representatives last year.
Kidney disease impacts 37 million Americans, yet most Americans are not aware they have it because symptoms are not readily apparent during early stages of the disease. If passed, The Chronic Kidney Disease Improvement in Research and Treatment Act would enact policy changes to address this public health crisis by prioritizing early disease education and screening to empower patients to identify their risk factors.
The legislation also proposes creating a long-term payment pathway for innovative products that would equip patients and providers with access to next-generation tools and treatments needed to fight kidney disease. Further, the bill includes several provisions that would help ensure access to care for patients, including boosting the kidney care workforce through sustainable payments and providing Medigap coverage to all ESRD patients, regardless of age.
"We applaud Sens. Ben Cardin and Marsha Blackburn for their commitment to improving the lives of millions of Americans affected by kidney disease through the reintroduction of The Chronic Kidney Disease Improvement in Research and Treatment Act,” said Mahesh Krishnan, MD, MPH, MBA, Chair of KCP. “The challenges that the kidney care community faces today require bold and urgent solutions. We look forward to working alongside policymakers to continue to improve the care for patients across the kidney disease continuum.”
Kidney disease impacts 37 million Americans, yet most Americans are not aware they have it because symptoms are not readily apparent during early stages of the disease. If passed, The Chronic Kidney Disease Improvement in Research and Treatment Act would enact policy changes to address this public health crisis by prioritizing early disease education and screening to empower patients to identify their risk factors.
The legislation also proposes creating a long-term payment pathway for innovative products that would equip patients and providers with access to next-generation tools and treatments needed to fight kidney disease. Further, the bill includes several provisions that would help ensure access to care for patients, including boosting the kidney care workforce through sustainable payments and providing Medigap coverage to all ESRD patients, regardless of age.
"We applaud Sens. Ben Cardin and Marsha Blackburn for their commitment to improving the lives of millions of Americans affected by kidney disease through the reintroduction of The Chronic Kidney Disease Improvement in Research and Treatment Act,” said Mahesh Krishnan, MD, MPH, MBA, Chair of KCP. “The challenges that the kidney care community faces today require bold and urgent solutions. We look forward to working alongside policymakers to continue to improve the care for patients across the kidney disease continuum.”
Contact
Kidney Care PartnersContact
Sarah Feagan
616-560-2059
http://www.kidneycarepartners.org
Sarah Feagan
616-560-2059
http://www.kidneycarepartners.org
Categories