Brendon Brady (5 Fires) and Kevin Rudolf: A Story of Tenacity and Musical Passion

Brendon Brady, known as 5 Fires, is an artist from Langley, BC, inspired by his drummer father. Despite a detour into stock trading, his passion for music led him to vocal training and industry networking. His debut single, "Threw My Life Away," produced by Kevin Rudolf and filmed by Hollywood Pompeii in Miami, marks his return to music. Brendon’s journey is a testament to resilience and pursuing dreams despite adversity.