Author Jean Luntz's New Audiobook, “Love's Many Guises: A Comedic Dance,” Takes Listeners on a Regency-Era Adventure of Mistaken Identities and Romantic Intrigue

Recent audiobook release “Love's Many Guises: A Comedic Dance” from Audiobook Network author Jean Luntz is a hilarious romp set in the Regency era of British history that follows an earl who must don multiple disguises to hide after witnessing his cousin’s murder. But while in disguise, the earl finds unexpected love and must keep up his ruse while trying to win the heart of his beloved.