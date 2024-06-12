Z Design Tile and Stone to be Exclusive Dealer in Omaha for Dulcet Tile
Z Design Tile and Stone, a boutique showroom, will be an exclusive dealer in Omaha for Dulcet Tile
Omaha, NE, June 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dulcet Tile, Inc., the world’s leader in innovative and elegant marble mosaic tiles, has signed an exclusive agreement with Z Design Tile and Stone Showroom located in Omaha, Nebraska.
Dulcet Tile designs luxury marble mosaic tile from quarries around the world, and partners with carefully selected tile showrooms across the nation. Dulcet Tile brings decades of high-quality manufacturing and exquisite designs to the tile industry. Because Dulcet Tile owns their production facility, allows them to provide an endless array of bespoke or custom designs, using over 100 different natural stone species, and they are able to get their product to market faster. By targeting boutique showrooms, like Z Design Tile and Stone Showroom, Dulcet Tile can offer consumers a higher quality product at a lower cost.
At Z Design Tile and Stone Showroom, they believe that tile can be more than just an accent. Tile can create a home with light, color and texture while creating a sense of structure, balance and sophistication. Z Design carries only the finest materials crafted from the highest-rated tile manufacturers in the world, both locally and internationally. They offer many specially made, artisan tiles, that are unique and uncommon to most big box or tile outlet stores. Z Design provides their customers with the highest in convenience and customer service.
According to Kyle Rasmussen, Owner and President of Z Design Tile and Stone Showroom, “Dulcet Tile represents everything about tile that we are passionate about. Their designs are innovative, fresh and elegant. Dulcet Tile compliments the quality and style that we look to bring to Omaha. We are so excited to introduce and showcase many elegant and unique vendors that you won’t find in other stores.”
About Dulcet Tile:
Dulcet Tile offers industry leading design and artistic beauty in marble mosaic tile. They have created a new niche for elegant flooring and soothing wall coverings. Dulcet Tile brings decades of experience in both contemporary and classic designs, and each product can be customized to meet a client’s unique tastes and needs. Dulcet Tile’s collections are designed with timeless elegance that are destined to impress for years to come. Always innovating and ushering new and artistic styles to the market, Dulcet Tile is the leader in high quality marble mosaics. For more information, go to www.dulcettile.com or call (714) 822-1237.
About Z Design Tile and Stone Showroom:
Z Design Tile and Stone Showroom is a boutique tile store that caters to every client’s needs. They provide customers with the highest-quality tile, creating for their customers, an ultimately unique, timeless and stunning design. They showcase products and designs that go beyond the traditional store offerings, and are better suited to complete a client’s design through the use of color, texture and style. Z Design Tile and Stone Showroom is known for their deep knowledge of tile and for their exclusive arrangement with innovative and designed-centric manufacturers. For more information, go to www.zdesigntile.com or call (402) 415-2804.
Dulcet Tile designs luxury marble mosaic tile from quarries around the world, and partners with carefully selected tile showrooms across the nation. Dulcet Tile brings decades of high-quality manufacturing and exquisite designs to the tile industry. Because Dulcet Tile owns their production facility, allows them to provide an endless array of bespoke or custom designs, using over 100 different natural stone species, and they are able to get their product to market faster. By targeting boutique showrooms, like Z Design Tile and Stone Showroom, Dulcet Tile can offer consumers a higher quality product at a lower cost.
At Z Design Tile and Stone Showroom, they believe that tile can be more than just an accent. Tile can create a home with light, color and texture while creating a sense of structure, balance and sophistication. Z Design carries only the finest materials crafted from the highest-rated tile manufacturers in the world, both locally and internationally. They offer many specially made, artisan tiles, that are unique and uncommon to most big box or tile outlet stores. Z Design provides their customers with the highest in convenience and customer service.
According to Kyle Rasmussen, Owner and President of Z Design Tile and Stone Showroom, “Dulcet Tile represents everything about tile that we are passionate about. Their designs are innovative, fresh and elegant. Dulcet Tile compliments the quality and style that we look to bring to Omaha. We are so excited to introduce and showcase many elegant and unique vendors that you won’t find in other stores.”
About Dulcet Tile:
Dulcet Tile offers industry leading design and artistic beauty in marble mosaic tile. They have created a new niche for elegant flooring and soothing wall coverings. Dulcet Tile brings decades of experience in both contemporary and classic designs, and each product can be customized to meet a client’s unique tastes and needs. Dulcet Tile’s collections are designed with timeless elegance that are destined to impress for years to come. Always innovating and ushering new and artistic styles to the market, Dulcet Tile is the leader in high quality marble mosaics. For more information, go to www.dulcettile.com or call (714) 822-1237.
About Z Design Tile and Stone Showroom:
Z Design Tile and Stone Showroom is a boutique tile store that caters to every client’s needs. They provide customers with the highest-quality tile, creating for their customers, an ultimately unique, timeless and stunning design. They showcase products and designs that go beyond the traditional store offerings, and are better suited to complete a client’s design through the use of color, texture and style. Z Design Tile and Stone Showroom is known for their deep knowledge of tile and for their exclusive arrangement with innovative and designed-centric manufacturers. For more information, go to www.zdesigntile.com or call (402) 415-2804.
Contact
Dulcet TileContact
Scott Setterlund
714-213-9123
www.dulcettile.com
Scott Setterlund
714-213-9123
www.dulcettile.com
Categories