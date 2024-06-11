Chattanooga Recycling Start-up Kicks-Off Plastics Recycling Program in the USVI

OPT USA, Inc. announces an initiative to create a recycling infrastructure for plastics #1 PET, #2 HDPE, and #5 PP in the Caribbean Islands starting in St. Thomas, USVI. The program will expand throughout the USVI to St. John’s and St. Croix, incorporating additional materials as well as production of recycled content products as the program expands.