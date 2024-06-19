Author Danila Sigal Terranova's New Audiobook, “My Four Seasons: Having an Illness, Doesn't Mean You Are Ill,” is a Powerful Testimony of Hope and Healing

Recent audiobook release “My Four Seasons: Having an Illness, Doesn't Mean You Are Ill” from Audiobook Network author Danila Sigal Terranova is a candid memoir that shares the author’s journey through battling cancer, revealing the incredible strength that hope, resilience, and the support of loved ones can provide in navigating such a diagnosis.