Author Danila Sigal Terranova's New Audiobook, “My Four Seasons: Having an Illness, Doesn't Mean You Are Ill,” is a Powerful Testimony of Hope and Healing
Recent audiobook release “My Four Seasons: Having an Illness, Doesn't Mean You Are Ill” from Audiobook Network author Danila Sigal Terranova is a candid memoir that shares the author’s journey through battling cancer, revealing the incredible strength that hope, resilience, and the support of loved ones can provide in navigating such a diagnosis.
Delray Beach, FL, June 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Danila Sigal Terranova, a global corporate executive who had a long tenure at Procter & Gamble in various high-rank positions, is also a renowned musical composer, TEDx speaker, and a recognized Susan Komen Foundation “Faces of Warrior” Honoree. She has now completed her new audiobook, “My Four Seasons: Having an Illness Doesn't Mean You Are Ill.” This poignant and heartfelt autobiographical account details her journey after a cancer diagnosis, emphasizing the crucial role of family and friends in the recovery process.
In “My Four Seasons,” Danila offers a profound yet engaging narrative, transforming her personal diary into a lecture on facing illness with a positive outlook. The central message, “Having an illness doesn't mean we are ill,” underscores hope and pragmatism in coping with adversity. Instead of asking “Why me?” she encourages readers to ask, “Now what? What constructive lessons can we extract from every experience?”
Danila’s work is a refreshing reminder not to lose sight of our life's priorities and to keep alive the values that often fade amidst our hectic daily routines, traffic, professional competition, and the pursuit of financial stability. While these elements are integral to our earthly lives, they should not be pursued in isolation from our inner spiritual world. Happiness is a choice shaped by our attitude; we can either surrender to despair or choose to live fully, despite the challenges we face. We can choose to rise after a fall.
Published by Audiobook Network, Danila Sigal Terranova’s new audiobook serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of finding balance and harmony among the mind, body, and spirit. By sharing her story, the author aims to motivate patients and anyone facing hardships to take a proactive role in their healing journey.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “My Four Seasons: Having an Illness, Doesn't Mean You Are Ill” by Danila Sigal Terranova through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
