Cornerstone Healthcare Consulting and Management Announces Promotion on Medical Practice Tune-Up Packages
LeRoy, NY, June 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cornerstone Healthcare Consulting and Management is excited to announce a limited-time promotion on their highly sought-after medical practice tune-up packages. Medical practices now have the opportunity to access these comprehensive services at a 60% discount.
Reduce Your Practice's Expenses
A key highlight of this promotion is Cornerstone’s commitment to ensuring the viability of private medical practices. The expense consulting service involves a thorough review of all practice expenses. Following this review, Cornerstone's team negotiates with vendors to secure expense reductions. In one notable case, Cornerstone achieved savings of up to $260,000 for a single practice.
Two Tailored Packages
Medical practices can choose from two tailored packages:
Starter Package
Expense Consulting: Comprehensive review and negotiation to reduce practice expenses.
Complete Package
Expense Consulting: Includes all features of the Starter Package.
Medical Billing Review: High-level analysis to identify areas for improvement in billing processes.
Website and Marketing Review: Evaluation of online presence and marketing strategies to enhance patient engagement and practice growth.
Think of it as a checkup for your medical practice, ensuring every aspect of your operations is optimized for efficiency and success.
This promotion represents a unique opportunity for medical practices to access Cornerstone’s expertise and potentially save thousands of dollars.
For more information or to take advantage of this offer, please visit www.cornerstonehealthconsulting.com.
Contact Information
Cornerstone Healthcare Consulting and Management
Website: www.cornerstonehealthconsulting.com
Phone: 585-815-4007
About Cornerstone Healthcare Consulting and Management
Cornerstone Healthcare Consulting and Management is a leading provider of consulting services designed to help medical practices operate more efficiently and profitably. With a focus on expense reduction, medical billing optimization, and strategic marketing, Cornerstone delivers results that drive significant financial and operational improvements for healthcare providers.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Melissa Starowitz
Owner
mstarowitz@cm-hi.com
585-409-7624
Contact Cornerstone Healthcare Consulting and Management today and discover how much you can save.
