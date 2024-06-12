Kidney Care Partners Applauds Senate Introduction of Bipartisan Kidney PATIENT Act
Delay Will Ensure Continued Access to Innovative Treatments for Individuals Living with Kidney Failure
Washington, DC, June 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kidney Care Partners (KCP) – the nation’s leading kidney care multi-stakeholder coalition representing patient advocates, physician organizations, health professional groups, dialysis providers, researchers, and manufacturers – today commends Sens. Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) for introducing the Kidney Patient Access to Technologically Innovative and Essential Nephrology Treatments (PATIENT) Act, which would delay for two years the inclusion of oral phosphate-binding medication into the End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Prospective Payment System (PPS). The Ways & Means and Energy & Commerce Committees have already passed a similar measure in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Oral phosphate-binding medications are necessary to treat hyperphosphatemia, a condition that occurs in nearly all individuals who receive dialysis treatments. If not treated, hyperphosphatemia can increase mortality, vascular calcification, and cardiovascular events. Currently, patients can access these drugs at their local pharmacy, but as of January 1, 2025, a new policy change from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) will instead require dialysis providers to distribute these medications. KCP is concerned this policy may negatively impact patient access to care, as many dialysis providers lack sufficient infrastructure needed to dispense and administer these drugs.
“We thank Senators Luján and Blackburn for introducing this bill to ensure continued patient access to these vital medications. Without action, CMS’ policy creates yet another challenge for the kidney community to face. Already limited access to innovative treatments and inadequate reimbursement levels are impacting kidney care,” said Colin Roskey, Executive Director of KCP. “To maintain quality, accessible treatment for individuals living with end-stage renal disease, we urge lawmakers to advance this bill without delay.”
