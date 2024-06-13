Nevron Software Announces the Release of Nevron Open Vision for .NET 2024.1

Nevron Software is pleased to announce the official release of Nevron Open Vision for .NET 2024.1, the premier suite of user interface components for Blazor, WPF, WinForms, and Mac. This new release introduces significant enhancements across all major UI components, with a particular focus on the Chart, Diagram, and Rich Text Processor, further extending the capabilities of these industry-leading tools.