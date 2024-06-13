4 Creators Join The Influencer Marketing Factory as TikTok & Instagram Talents

The Influencer Marketing Factory has added four creators to its roster: Justin Becker, a puzzle enthusiast with 6.1M followers; Diya Pandey, a Canadian-based makeup expert; Antonia and Carolina Passalacqua, a lifestyle content mother-daughter duo from Dallas; and Olivia Tohe, a family-oriented content creator and architecture student. These new additions bring the agency's represented TikTok creators to a combined following of over 42M.