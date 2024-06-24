Author Jerry Aveta's New Audiobook, “Faith for the Times: From the Shadows into the Marvelous Light,” Explores the Division and Possible Solutions to Healing America
Recent audiobook release “Faith for the Times: From the Shadows into the Marvelous Light” from Audiobook Network author Jerry Aveta is a thought-provoking and compelling look into the root of division that has pervaded modern American society and how listeners must work to focus on their similarities with others versus their differences in order to bring the nation back together.
Queenstown, MD, June 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jerry Aveta, who has moved through several denominations and holds a passion to impact people for God, has completed his new audiobook, “Faith for the Times: From the Shadows into the Marvelous Light”: a fascinating deep-dive into the political, social, and civil issues facilitating the division within America, as well as the possible methods to heal those divides supported by anecdotes and experiences from over thirty years of ministry in various communities of faith in the Washington D.C. area.
“Our nation is currently in a unique and perilous time of division which includes our communities of faith,” writes Aveta. “Unique in the sense that issues of faith are being used by many secular and sacred sources to exploit the divide of our nation further and perilous because if left unchecked, our nation could move to civil war.
“... Divisions in our nation exist in several ways, but in this writing, they are generalized into the three areas of political, social, and civil. What is most alarming about our times is that these divisions combine with the many existing divisions in the communities of faith in our nation. There have always been divisions between types of faith and there have been many conflicts between them throughout history. But it seems that since the turn of the century, beginning with the September 11, 2001, attacks on New York City, that conflicts among some of the major faiths such as Christianity, Judaism, and Islam have escalated. What's more, with the accelerated political polarization of the Evangelical Christian community, divides between denominations of the Evangelical church have grown.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Jerry Aveta’s new audiobook is an engaging and enlightening look at how Americans can work to heal their country together, inviting listeners to embrace what may be a new conversation of faith focused more on what people have in common with others than what divides them.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Faith for the Times: From the Shadows into the Marvelous Light” by Jerry Aveta through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“Our nation is currently in a unique and perilous time of division which includes our communities of faith,” writes Aveta. “Unique in the sense that issues of faith are being used by many secular and sacred sources to exploit the divide of our nation further and perilous because if left unchecked, our nation could move to civil war.
“... Divisions in our nation exist in several ways, but in this writing, they are generalized into the three areas of political, social, and civil. What is most alarming about our times is that these divisions combine with the many existing divisions in the communities of faith in our nation. There have always been divisions between types of faith and there have been many conflicts between them throughout history. But it seems that since the turn of the century, beginning with the September 11, 2001, attacks on New York City, that conflicts among some of the major faiths such as Christianity, Judaism, and Islam have escalated. What's more, with the accelerated political polarization of the Evangelical Christian community, divides between denominations of the Evangelical church have grown.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Jerry Aveta’s new audiobook is an engaging and enlightening look at how Americans can work to heal their country together, inviting listeners to embrace what may be a new conversation of faith focused more on what people have in common with others than what divides them.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Faith for the Times: From the Shadows into the Marvelous Light” by Jerry Aveta through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories