GD to Host Learn and Connect: Improving Specialty Team Communication
GD will be hosting a virtual Learn and Connect event focusing on improving specialty team communications on August 7 at 1:00 p.m. EST.
Ridgefield, NJ, June 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- GD is excited to announce a new Learn and Connect event focusing on Improving Specialty Team Communication. This event, scheduled for August 7, 2024, at 1 PM EST, will provide an interactive platform for discussing the challenges and solutions in rapidly communicating among teams during emergency situations.
The GD Solution Suite will be highlighted as a key tool in enhancing communication among specialty care teams, including those handling Stroke, Trauma, Sepsis, and STEMI cases. Attendees will gain insights into how the GD Solution Suite’s comprehensive features and tools streamline and improve the efficiency of medical communication and collaboration.
Key Features of the GD Solution Suite:
Real-time Communication:
- Secure Messaging: HIPAA-compliant messaging allows instant and safe communication between EMS, hospital staff, and specialty teams.
- Video Conferencing: Live video capabilities enable EMS providers to consult with hospital specialists in real-time, aiding in better decision-making and immediate guidance during critical situations.
Information Sharing:
- Data Integration: Seamless integration with electronic health record (EHR) systems ensures up-to-date patient data and medical history is available to all relevant parties.
- Multimedia Sharing: EMS can send photos, videos, and other multimedia files to receiving hospital’s specialty teams for faster and more accurate assessments.
Coordination and Collaboration:
Team Alerts and Notifications: Automated alerts and notifications keep all relevant parties informed, ensuring effective coordination.
Workflow Management: Tools for managing workflows and task assignments help maintain a coordinated approach, especially during emergencies.
Documentation and Compliance:
- Electronic Patient Care Reports (ePCR): EMS providers can generate and share ePCRs for accurate documentation of pre-hospital care.
- Compliance and Reporting: The suite supports regulatory compliance with proper documentation and tools for audit trails and reporting.
- Review and Feedback: Features for case review and feedback promote continuous improvement and learning.
Scalability and Flexibility:
Customizable Solutions: The suite is customizable to fit the specific needs of different hospitals and EMS agencies, ensuring tailored communication tools for various specialty teams.
We are excited to discuss the challenges of specialty care team communication with attendees on August 7th at 1:00 p.m. EST. and provide key information and insights on the solutions available to enhance patient outcomes.
Register For the Event.
About GD (General Devices)
GD is a Healthtech company specializing in communication solutions that help EMS and hospitals deliver simply seamless patient care. Powered by responsive innovation, GD’s user-friendly solutions facilitate rapid, secure, voice, telehealth and data sharing communications across care teams to help save time, money and lives. Backed by a 40+ year history and thousands of implementations, GD is an experienced industry leader. Visit https://general-devices.com/ to learn more.
Media Contact:
Alessia Ambrosino
201-313-7075
marketing@general-devices.com
The GD Solution Suite will be highlighted as a key tool in enhancing communication among specialty care teams, including those handling Stroke, Trauma, Sepsis, and STEMI cases. Attendees will gain insights into how the GD Solution Suite’s comprehensive features and tools streamline and improve the efficiency of medical communication and collaboration.
Key Features of the GD Solution Suite:
Real-time Communication:
- Secure Messaging: HIPAA-compliant messaging allows instant and safe communication between EMS, hospital staff, and specialty teams.
- Video Conferencing: Live video capabilities enable EMS providers to consult with hospital specialists in real-time, aiding in better decision-making and immediate guidance during critical situations.
Information Sharing:
- Data Integration: Seamless integration with electronic health record (EHR) systems ensures up-to-date patient data and medical history is available to all relevant parties.
- Multimedia Sharing: EMS can send photos, videos, and other multimedia files to receiving hospital’s specialty teams for faster and more accurate assessments.
Coordination and Collaboration:
Team Alerts and Notifications: Automated alerts and notifications keep all relevant parties informed, ensuring effective coordination.
Workflow Management: Tools for managing workflows and task assignments help maintain a coordinated approach, especially during emergencies.
Documentation and Compliance:
- Electronic Patient Care Reports (ePCR): EMS providers can generate and share ePCRs for accurate documentation of pre-hospital care.
- Compliance and Reporting: The suite supports regulatory compliance with proper documentation and tools for audit trails and reporting.
- Review and Feedback: Features for case review and feedback promote continuous improvement and learning.
Scalability and Flexibility:
Customizable Solutions: The suite is customizable to fit the specific needs of different hospitals and EMS agencies, ensuring tailored communication tools for various specialty teams.
We are excited to discuss the challenges of specialty care team communication with attendees on August 7th at 1:00 p.m. EST. and provide key information and insights on the solutions available to enhance patient outcomes.
Register For the Event.
About GD (General Devices)
GD is a Healthtech company specializing in communication solutions that help EMS and hospitals deliver simply seamless patient care. Powered by responsive innovation, GD’s user-friendly solutions facilitate rapid, secure, voice, telehealth and data sharing communications across care teams to help save time, money and lives. Backed by a 40+ year history and thousands of implementations, GD is an experienced industry leader. Visit https://general-devices.com/ to learn more.
Media Contact:
Alessia Ambrosino
201-313-7075
marketing@general-devices.com
Contact
GDContact
Alessia Ambrosino
201-313-7075
www.general-devices.com
Alessia Ambrosino
201-313-7075
www.general-devices.com
Categories